Team India suffered a heartbreaking defeat in the recently-concluded third Test against England at Lord’s. The hosts beat the Shubman Gill-led side by 22 runs in a thrilling game to go 2-1 up in the five-match series.

Chasing 193 runs to take the lead in the series for the first time, India were bowled out for 170 runs. Resuming the final day on 58/4, India lost the wickets of Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul and Washington Sundar in quick succession to find themselves reeling at 82/7.

Ravindra Jadeja and Nitish Reddy then took the score past the 100-run mark before the latter departed with the score 112/8. The likes of Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj showed remarkable grit but could not lead the team to a famous win.

Changes expected in India playing eleven:

Team India will be desperate to win the fourth Test in Manchester in order to keep alive their chances of winning a famous series in England. They have not won a Test series on the English soil since 2007 and will be eager to end the long wait.

The visitors will have to win the fourth Test at any cost to keep their chances of winning the series alive. With the series on line, the Indian team-management is expected to make a number of changes to the playing eleven.

Jasprit Bumrah to be rested?

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah could be rested for the fourth Test due to workload management. No Indian bowler bowled more overs than Bumrah in the third Test. The right-arm pacer delivered 27 overs in the first innings before bowling 16 overs in the second innings.

The team-management could opt to give him a break for the fourth Test. He was also rested for the second Test and India had gone on to win the game.

Nitish Reddy emerges as a bowling option:

One of the positives from the third Test was Nitish Reddy’s bowling. The allrounder picked up three crucial wickets in the game and is likely to be used more as a bowler in the fourth game. Even though Reddy did not impress with the bat, his bowling performance might help him to retain his spot in the team.

Sai Sudharsan in line to play fourth Test:

Sai Sudharsan could also return to the playing eleven for the fourth Test. The southpaw made his debut in the first Test of the series before being dropped for the next two Tests. With Karun Nair failing to score big in the first three Tests, it won’t be surprising if Sudharsan replaces him in the playing eleven for the fourth Test.