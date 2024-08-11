Till the fresh elections are conducted, Nobel Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus-led interim government was appointed to run the country’s affairs. The air has changed in various parts of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB,) and a famous coach and analyst of the game announced that he was preparing a new guideline.

Nazmul Abedin Fahim, who worked in different shapes in BCB for 14 years, including the high performances and developmental category of the country’s cricket and women’s wing arrived at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium and revealed that he had been preparing guidelines to reform the game in this country.

“Having had the opportunity to work here and observe closely, I don’t think the BCB is a particularly disciplined organization. From the outside, it might seem like the BCB is an excellent organization because of its outward glamour.” Fahim expressed this to the reporters on Saturday (August 10).

“BCB hasn’t made the most of its opportunitie s”- Nazmul Abedin

The veteran also believed that the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) hadn’t made most of the opportunities for various reasons- including international mistakes. He also touched on the point that the success of their country’s cricket is quite limited, and only the proper efforts could take their game a long way.

“However, the BCB hasn’t made the most of its opportunities. This has been due to various reasons, including several intentional mistakes. I believe changes are necessary here. The internal indiscipline acts that occur need to be addressed.” Nazmul remarked.

“Strengthening these aspects could resolve many of the crises we face. If a process existed, why wouldn’t we perform well in cricket? We shouldn’t be overly thrilled about winning against Nepal, but that’s what has happened. With proper efforts, Bangladesh cricket can go a long way.” The former member of their board interacted with the media.

Abedin also felt that there were no genuine servants of the game in Bangladesh as all of them just tried to fulfill their agendas despite witnessing the downfall of Bangladesh cricket.

“If they (Board directors) were truly dedicated to serving cricket, they would have come forward. I don’t believe they were genuine servants of the game.” He slammed the BCB members. “They had their agendas, and they fulfilled those. We’ve witnessed the downfall of cricket. Whether it’s club cricket or the entire sport, it has been severely damaged.”

Nazmul has been the mentor of the country’s leading players like the former captains, Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim. He also insisted on making a draft of the guideline, which is required to bring the desired reform and submit it in the upcoming days.

A few reports have claimed that the players are in touch with Nazmul, while some of the experienced organizers, and former and present board directors are also willing to give their hand to bring change in the country’s cricket.

“It’s not about me. For those who truly care about cricket and consider how cricket represents Bangladesh on the global stage, there’s no room for shortcuts here.” Fahim enlightened about BCB.

“The presence of the right individuals is crucial. We have capable people in our country, and there are many experienced individuals abroad as well. If some thought is given to involving them, they will strive to take Bangladesh cricket forward in their way.” He noted during the conversation.

Meanwhile, with the disturbing situation of the country in the political aspect, they are trying their level best to successfully go through the Pakistan tour for the Test series, and later organize the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup.