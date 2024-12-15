The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 has concluded, and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has allegedly accepted the hybrid concept for the event. However, according to reports in IANS, there is anxiety in PCB over the issue.

Some board members are dissatisfied with the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) decision to embrace a hybrid concept for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. This is because they were dissatisfied with the way chairman Mohsin Naqvi adopted the Hybrid model, claiming that he should not have gone beyond ICC techniques.

The ICC Champions Trophy made headlines following the disagreement between the BCCI and the PCB. The India National Cricket Team declined to come to Pakistan, and the Mohsin Naqvi-led Board was adamant about hosting the full tournament in Pakistan.

Pakistan won’t visit India for T20 World Cup 2026 as per hybrid model discussion

However, after extensive deliberations between the PCB, BCCI, and ICC, it was determined that the tournament would be played in a hybrid format, with India games and one semi-final and final to be held in Dubai. The decision was taken recently and will be made official shortly.

To accept the hybrid concept for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Pakistan has been urged not to travel to India for the T20 World Cup 2026. They will play their games in Colombo after informing the ICC that they, too, will not be touring India.

Along with this, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will be granted hosting rights for an ICC women’s event after 2027. However, many experts and fans expressed their anger, denouncing Chairman Mohsin Naqvi’s choice.

Many former cricketers, including Rashid Latif, Basit Ali, and others, have openly stated that Pakistan will not profit from playing the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in the hybrid format. They are of the opinion that it is a plan related to sending Pakistan to India for further events.

Latif said being offered the women’s cricket tournament after 2027 was no compensation for hosting CT 2025 in a hybrid model.

The venue for India matches is almost finalized and it’s not Dubai

While the formal announcement for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is expected shortly, it has been reported that the Pakistan Cricket Board is also considering Colombo as a venue for India games. According to the sources, the ICC is unaware of the abrupt admission, but the PCB has conducted internal deliberations.

It has also been reported that the International Cricket Council (ICC) will announce the schedule for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Sunday (15th December) or Monday (16th December). It remains to be seen whether the International Cricket Council will choose Dubai or Colombo.

For Champions Trophy matches,while Dubai is the favorite, Colombo is also being considered as an option by the pcb .The ICC is not aware of this sudden Sri Lankan “entry.” Details of the event are expected to be announced on Sunday or Monday — Saleem Khaliq (@saleemkhaliq) December 15, 2024

