International Cricket Council (ICC) Reveals Women’s ODI Team Of The Year For 2023

Sri Lanka all-rounder Chamari Athapaththu was selected captain of the ICC Women’s Team of the Year, which also includes Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, and Ash Gardner. The ICC team is composed of 11 players from around the world, who have performed exceptionally well throughout the year.

Phoebe Litchfield made an impressive performance in international cricket this year, scoring 485 runs in ODIs. She was the second-highest run-getter in women’s ODIs this year, averaging 53.8 with the bat, including a century and four fifties.

Chamari Athapaththu excelled as an ODI player throughout the year. Athapaththu’s outstanding performance during the year saw her score 415 runs in just eight ODIs, averaging 69.16 and scoring at a pace of more than 125. She is one of two openers in the Women’s ODI Team of the Year and named as the captain of the side.

Perry was Australia’s leading run-scorer in the Women’s Ashes in England, scoring 185 runs in three One-Day International innings, including two fifties. Amelia Kerr was a contender for the ICC Women’s One-Day International Cricketer of the Year 2023 award and scored 541 runs this year, averaging 67.62, with two hundred and three fifties. She also made an impact with the ball, taking eight wickets with her leg breaks.

Beth Mooney was once again outstanding in the middle-order for Australia in ODIs, scoring 439 runs at an average of over 60. Mooney also played wicketkeeper in four ODIs this year and will continue to do so for the ICC Women’s ODI Team of the Year 2023.

Nat Sciver-Brunt was in incredible form, scoring three hundred in six games and leading England to a memorable ODI series victory over Australia.

Ash Gardner was the leading wicket-taker in women’s one-day internationals in 2023, with 24 wickets in the year. Gardner scored nearly 120 runs with the bat in 2023, demonstrating her versatility as an all-rounder. Annabel Sutherland earned a spot in the Women’s ODI Team of the Year despite not making significant contributions with the bat.

Nadine de Klerk emerged as South Africa’s best bowler, filling the vacuum left by Shabnim Ismail’s retirement. Lea Tahuhu played only nine ODIs in 2023, but she took 15 wickets at a remarkable average of 20.86. Nahida Akter took 20 ODI wickets in 2023, the second-highest total among women’s ODI players.

ICC Women’s ODI Team of the Year:

Phoebe Litchfield, Chamari Athapaththu (C), Ellyse Perry, Amelia Kerr, Beth Mooney (WK), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Ash Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Nadine de Klerk, Lea Tahuhu and Nahida Akter