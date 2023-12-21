International Cricket Council Places Australia-England In Same 2024 T20 World Cup Group – Reports

Defending Champions England will face Australia in the group stage of the 2024 T20 World Cup, with the arch-rivals being paired together for the forthcoming edition of the marquee event. The Ashes nations will face off in the Caribbean in the opening stage of the expanded 20-team event.

According to various reports, Barbados will host the T20 World Cup 2024 match between England and Australia. In 2010, the two teams met at the Kensington Oval in the final of the T20 World Cup, which England won. In the blockbuster event, the clash between the two squads would be thrilling to watch.

Given that England and Australia are the two most recent T20 World Cup champions, it’s probable that they, along with India and Pakistan, may be put into a relatively weak group for the 2024 edition. The teams would be keen to put on a good show in the T20 World Cup.

“The groups are based on a series of factors – ensuring that India meets Pakistan the most important – while trying to ensure a balance between the different pools,”

“Once it was decided that India meet Pakistan in the US, it became important to stage other marquee matches in the tournament in (the) West Indies.”

The ICC’s priority was to host the high-profile India-Pakistan match in New York City. The lack of USA preparation for the 2024 T20 World Cup is a topic of increasing discussion, as the region’s poor infrastructure continues to be of concern.

According to various reports, the whole itinerary for the T20 World Cup 2024 will be announced later this week. The tournament is only a few months away, and with so many teams competing this time, it’s safe to assume it’ll be an intriguing game to watch.

For the first time, the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will include 20 teams. Four groups of five teams will be formed. The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super Eight stage, which will be split into two groups of four.

The top two teams from each of the two groups will then advance to the semi-finals. Ten of the twenty teams will play in the United States of America, which will host the World Cup for the first time in its history.