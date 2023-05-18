Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw admitted that their team displayed a poor standard fielding against the Punjab Kings on Wednesday, but was delighted by the team’s victory against the Shikhar Dhawan-led side. The 23-year-old made a brilliant comeback to score his first half-century in IPL 2023.

The David-Warner-led side secured a 15 run-win over PBKS to put a halt to their chances for the playoffs of IPL 2023. DC dropped two catches off Kuldeep Yadav on the day, including the important catch of Liam Livingstone, as the England star took off to score 94 runs off just 48 balls including nine sixes and five boundaries to give a scare to the Delhi Capitals.

Speaking on IPL.tv, Prithvi Shaw admitted that it was a tough surface for the fast bowlers to bowl in the Dharmshala stadium, and lauded spinners for bowling well in the middle overs, and also ruined missed chances in the field that the players were a little casual in the field

“As you said, it was tough for the fast bowlers out there. But I think our spinners did a really good job on this kind of wicket. Dropped catches – I think it happens in the game but maybe we were a little casual in between because we scored 213. But a win is a win,” Prithvi Shaw said.

“Obviously, a little bit late but we will enjoy it today. Everyone putting their hands up and not giving anything away. Everyone is smiling,” The DC opener.

Delhi Capitals openers Prithvi Shaw and David Warner set the tone for the game in the initial overs. In his comeback game, the youngster Shaw smacked 54 runs off 38 deliveries while skipper Warner hit 46 runs off 31 balls to give the much-needed start with Rilee Rossouw and Phil Salt giving explosive finish at the end of the innings.

I Think The Mindset Was Quite Simple – Prithvi Shaw On Making The Comeback

Prithvi Shaw revealed that his mindset was to keep things simple and said that it is difficult to make a comeback after getting dropped and asserted that he worked hard in the practice session to do well for the team whenever the opportunity is provided.

“I think the mindset was quite simple. After getting out in 3-4 games and then getting dropped and coming back. Definitely, I was under pressure, I won’t lie but the work that I have put in in the practice sessions, not missing anything and trying to work extra for it. Those were the little things that got me going tonight,” Prithvi Shaw added.

The young Indian opener has played only six games for his side before the Punjab Kings but could not make an impact with the bat in IPL 2023 and he will look to continue his return in form against the four-time champions Chennai Super Kings.