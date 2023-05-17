Lucknow Super Giants’ star Mohsin Khan revealed the horrifying experience of coming over hard injury days after the completion of the Indian Premier League 2022. The 24-year-old left-arm pacer bowled to match-winning final over to keep the Krunal Pandya-led side for the hunt in playoffs.

Mohsin missed the majority of matches for LSG in their second IPL season as he recovered from a long-laying left shoulder injury. The Left-arm pacer has not played any competitive cricket since the LSG’s exit from the Eliminator game against Royal Challengers Bangalore last season.

Speaking to the media, about the injury, Mohsin Khan said that he wishes that no cricketers should go through these kinds of injuries as his nerves in the arm were completely blocked and the thanked the right people for their support during his tough time with injuries and said that one stage he had lost the hope of playing the game as he could even lift a single finger at one point

“My injury, I hope none of the cricketers get it. This was a different sort of injury as my artery was completely blocked. The nerves in my arm had got completely blocked. The association, Rajeev Shukla sir, Gautam Gambhir sir, the LSG franchise, Sanjeev sir, my family, they all backed me,” Mohsin Khan said.

“Before and after the surgery for my injury, I struggled a lot and it was a tough time for me. I had lost hope of playing cricket as my hand couldn’t be lifted at one point. It wasn’t even getting fully straight,” he added.

It was reported that Mohsin Khan underwent surgery to remove blood clots in his left shoulder and experienced discomfort in late 2022, which restricted his comeback to competitive cricket.

The left-arm medium pacer has bagged only a couple of wickets in three matches but has already won a game on his bowling the tough final over to the World Class finisher Cameron Green and Tim David to concede only five runs in the 20th over.

I Still Get Scared Thinking About It – Mohsin Khan

Mohsin Khan said that he still gets nightmares thinking about those days and revealed that the doctor once told him that they would amputate his arm if he was late by month to treat the injury. In IPL 2022, he bagged 14 wickets in 9 matches, conceding runs at an economy rate of just 5.97 playing a vital role in taking them to the playoffs stage.

“It was a medical-related thing. I still get scared thinking about it. The doctor told me that if I was late by one month, we would have had to amputate your arm,” Mohsin Khan added.

The left-arm pacer’s ability to contain the batsmen in the powerplays and the variations in the death overs made him one of the best bowlers of IPL 2022.