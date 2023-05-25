Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina hailed Mumbai Indian speedster Akash Madhwal for his phenomenal spell of fast bowling against the Krunal Pandya-led side in a tricky Chepauk wicket on Wednesday. The 29-year-old bowled brilliantly to become the first bowler to pick up a five-wicket haul in the history of IPL playoffs.

The five-time champions fast-bowling unit looked weak, especially in the absence of their star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, Jhye Richardson, and the injury to Jofra Archer, but it seems like Mumbai Indians have an unearthed new pacer in the form of Akash Madhwal to pick up crucial wickets for the Rohit Sharma-led side.

Speaking on Jiocinema, Former Chennai Super Kings batter Suresh Raina lauded Akash Madhwal for his fantastic fast bowling display in Chennai and credited their Mumbai Indians support staff for backing the uncapped pacer and said that he hasn’t seen this kind of sensational bowling performance from a bowler since the start of the IPL.

“What’s best was that he got a chance to bowl with the new ball. They trusted him after he bowled well at the Wankhede. All credit should go to his coaching staff. His run-up is great. I haven’t seen a bowling performance like this since 2008. He’s an uncapped player who hasn’t even played much, but taking five wickets in a Qualifier? Sensational performance,” Suresh Raina said

The Uttarakhand pacer has taken the responsibility on his shoulder to perform for the side at the business end of the tournament and picked up the crucial wickets of Ayush Badoni and Nicholas Pooran in consecutive balls to change to match completely in the favour of Mumbai Indians.

“What a sensational victory for @mipaltan! Thrilling win today! Huge congratulations to the entire team, and a special shoutout to #akashmadhwal for his incredible 5-wicket haul! #IPL2023 #MIvsGT,” Raina wrote.

Akash Madhwal displayed an outstanding spell of fast bowling picking up his maiden 5-wicket haul in the cash-rich league well supported by Piyush Chawla and Cameron Green in the middle overs to keep up the run-rate high to put pressure on the Lucknow Super Giants batter.

On their batting, Cameron Green and Suryakumar Yadav played counterattacking knocks despite the loss of two wickets before them losing their wickets to Naveen ul Haq in the same over, as the impact player Nehal Wadhera’s vital cameo, in the end, to help a post-match-winning score of 182-8 at the end of 20 overs, as they bowled out Lucknow Super Giants for 101 runs at the end of 16.3 overs.

Mumbai Indians will take on the defending champions Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 2 to book their spot in the grand final on Sunday in Narendra Modi Stadium.