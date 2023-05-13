Former Indian wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel hailed Gujarat Titans all-rounder Rashid Khan for his blistering knock against the Rohit Sharma side at the full-packed Wankhede stadium on Friday. The 24-year-old showed his firepower by batting down the order for the defending champions to score an unbeaten 79 off just 32 balls.

The right-handed all-rounder played an explosive knock against the five-time champions when they were struggling with 100-6 on board, however, with his pyrotechnics Rashid took his side to 191-8 at the end of 20 overs. His valiant knock included nine sixes and three fours.

Speaking on the Jio Cinema, after the match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans, Parthiv Patel lauded Rashid Khan for his brilliance with both bat and ball against the Rohit Sharma-led side and credited Rashid for bringing down the margin of the defeat for the GT.

“Rashid Khan, the bowler, and Rashid Khan, the batter, both turned up. It was an outstanding knock. I think the game was almost done. But he had other plans. The Mumbai Indians wanted a big win but they had Rashid in the way,” Parthiv Patel said.

The Indian wicket-keeper said that it was one of best innings he has seen in a long time by a lower middle order batter in the highest level of cricket–and also praised him for his unbelievable power-hitting skills.

“To me, it’s the best innings that a lower middle-order batter has played in a long, long time. The kind of six-hitting we saw was unbelievable,” he added.

Rashid Khan was equally impressive with the ball as he picked up four important wickets against MI. Gujarat Titans have suffered their 4th loss in the league stage of IPL 2023 and will look to make a comeback when they take on 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next game.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Backed His Game Plan Well – Parthiv Patel

Cricketer-turned-commentator Parthiv Patel is full of praise for the Rajasthan Royals youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal for his heroics in this edition of the Indian Premier League. The 21-year-old has been the standout performer for the 2022 finalist as he once again played an explosive knock of 98* runs off 47 balls including 12 fours and five sixes in his innings.

Speaking to the media, Patel hailed young Jaiswal for his breathtaking performance against Kolkata Knight Riders and lauded him for his fearless batting in IPL 2023.

“He backed his game plan well. He saw Nitish Rana bowling the first over and understood that he can build a big score if he takes charge, and that’s what he did with a six on the first ball. That shows the thought process of the young generation, they aren’t afraid of anything,” Parthiv Patel further said.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has one century and four half-centuries from the 12 games at an average of 52.27 and strike rate of 167.15 and will look to replicate his form in the forthcoming matches for the Sanju Samson-led side and they will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their next encounter on May 14 in Sawai Mansingh Stadium.