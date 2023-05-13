Gujarat Titans assistant coach Aashish Kapoor heaped praise on their vice-captain Rashid Khan for his blazing knock against the five-time champions Mumbai Indians on Friday. Rashid batted brilliantly to score an unbeaten 79 of just 32 balls including ten sixes and three fours to give Mumbai a slight scare in the chase.

In the chase of 219 runs, Gujarat Titans were off to a disastrous start in the powerplay as they lost Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, and Hardik Pandya inside the powerplay and their middle orders could not get going against Mumbai Indians bowlers in the middle overs.

Walking into the bat 100-6, Rashid Khan showcased his fire prowess in the full-packed Wankhede Stadium, as he took on the Mumbai Indians bowlers from the word go as he took on the bowlers to score quick runs for his team to avoid a big run margin defeat against the Rohit-Sharma side.

Speaking to the media, after their loss against the Mumbai Indians, GT assistant coach Aashish Kapoor lauded Rashid Khan for his brilliant batting and said that he is a top-class all-rounder in the T20 format.

“We all know that Rashid is a top-class player. There is no doubt about it and people look at him as a spinner but he has proven that he is a top all-rounder at least in this format,” Aashish Kapoor said

He almost pulled off the unthinkable but could not find support at the other end falling short of the target. The Afghanistan T20 skipper had a memorable outing against the Mumbai Indians both with bat and ball, as he was the lone warrior for the Gujarat Titans but could win the game for his side.

Last Year Rashid Khan Got A Lot Of Batting And He Won A Lot Of Matches – Aashish Kapoor

Aashish Kapoor feels that he had limited opportunity to bat, before this match and said that he had batted a lot for their side last season and played many vital cameos at the end of the innings and added that he almost pulled off an impossible chase against the Mumbai Indians.

“Till right now, he didn’t have to bat. I think he has batted just one ball before this game. Last year he got a lot of batting, and he won a lot of matches for us. This year this is the first time where he got a decent inning, where he got some balls to bat and he almost pulled it off,” Gujarat Titans assistant coach Aashish Kapoor.

Gujarat Titans have suffered their 4th loss in the league stage of IPL 2023 and will look to make a comeback when their take on 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next game will try to finish top 2 in the league stage to keep themselves a chance to play in qualifier 1.