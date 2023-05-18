Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) team will don a special jersey of their Indian Super League sister franchise Mohun Bagan jersey against the Kolkata Knight Riders in their away game at Eden Gardens on Saturday, May 20. Interestingly Mohun Bagan Club represents the city of Kolkata in the Indian Super League.

The official announcement regarding this special occasion was made with a special post on the Twitter account of LSG featuring their skipper Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, and Nicholas Pooran. It will be the first time in IPL, that a team will wear the jersey of a football team as support for their sister franchise and the Kolkata club will be rebranded as Mohun Bagan Super Giants from June 1.

The final league game will be crucial for both sides as LSG needs a win to seal their spot in the Playoffs stage, whereas the two-time champions will look to win the game and hope few results go in their favour at the business end of the tournament.

RPSG now have ownership in the Indian Premier League (LSG), Indian Super League(MBGS), and Sa 20 (DSG) where they will look to contribute to the world of sports, they where the had the ownership now now-defunct Rising Pune Super Giants (RPSG) during 2016 and 2017 season.

Lucknow Super Giants are currently placed at the top 3 in the points table with 15 points from 13 games and a One more win will easily take them to the playoff as with 17 points, no other team other than Chennai Super Kings (CSK) can reach to 17 points mark.

In the previous game against Mumbai Indians, Lucknow Super Giants registered their 7th win in the league stage and will take to win their next game against two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders to make it into the playoffs of the Indian Premier League 2023.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) had dealt with a huge blow as captain KL Rahul was ruled out of the tournament in the mid-way stage, as Krunal Pandya has led them brilliantly so far towards the business end of the tournament and a win in the last game will take them into the last-four stage.

Senior Players like Marcus Stoinis, and Nicholas Pooran and youngsters like Mohsin Khan, and Prerak Mankad has put their hand to perform for their side in the crunch games along their skipper Krunal Pandya, who played a vital role in their victory against the Mumbai Indians to keep themselves in the hunt for the playoffs spot.

Lucknow Super Giants made their first appearance in the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League IPL and delivered an impressive show on the group stage. With nine victories and five losses in 14 games and made it to the playoffs before losing out to Royal Challengers Bangalore in the eliminator.