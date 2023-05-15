Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen revealed his conversation alongside legendary Indian MS Dhoni about his emotional return to Chennai Super Kings during their playing days in Rising Pune Supergiants. The 41-year-old has been the poster boy of the four-time champions since the start of the cash-rich league in 2008.

Ever since the former India skipper retired from international cricket in 2020, the rumours about his retirement from IPL have not died down and it is widely speculated that he will hang up his boots after the completion of the IPL 2023.

Kevin Pietersen, who is currently on Star Sports, spoke about MS Dhoni’s influence on the team, as the players on the side want to play for him as he motives the players to be the best version of themselves and said that cares so much for the players in the side that resonates for them in the field.

“He is inspiring. You want to play well for him. You want to be the best version of himself in a team that he is captaining. We have seen that for however many years. He cares so much and when the captain cares so much, everybody starts to feel it. It resonates,” Kevin Pietersen said.

Dhoni,41, has captained CSK in all the seasons the yellow brigade has played in the Indian Premier League and it is said that the CSK skipper may retire after playing in front of the home crowd in Chennai this year and the Chennai Super Kings team have a lap appreciation for their home crowd after their last league game in Chepauk on Sunday.

These Are Wonderful Scenes, Hugely Emotional Seasons – Kevin Pietersen

Kevin Pietersen was elated to see the Chennai Super Kings crowd staying after the completion of the game to see their star MS Dhoni applauding them around the ground and said that MS Dhoni is an incredible human being outside the cricket field and said that he deserves all the love of the Chennai Crowd.

“Look at the people who have stayed back to see, to try and touch him because of the person that he is. He is also an incredible human being away from the cricket field. These are wonderful scenes, hugely emotional seasons. This is such a fabulous gesture,” Kevin Pietersen added.

The CSK skipper has kept the cricketing fraternity and fans guessing about his retirement from the cash-rich league as he has not announced anything officially about his retirement plans. It will interesting to see whether the Indian legend hangs up his boots after this season or continue to play for CSK.