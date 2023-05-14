Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh wants the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni to continue playing for a few more years as the news around his retirement doing rounds since the start of IPL 2023. Ever since the former India skipper retired from international cricket in 2020, the rumours about his retirement from IPL have not died down.

The 41-year-old is widely expected to hang up his boots after playing in front of the home crowd in Chennai this year. Earlier, in post-match presentations, Dhoni admitted that he is “in the last phase of his career” and thanked the fans for coming in large numbers to support him throughout the country.

The CSK skipper has kept the cricketing fraternity and fans guessing about his retirement from the cash-rich league. Speaking to the media, Harbhajan Singh wants MS Dhoni to continue playing in the cash-rich league as he has been at his absolute best so far in the league stage taking the bowlers to cleaners in the end-overs.

“MS Dhoni has stopped time. He still looks the same old Dhoni. He’s hitting those big shots, taking those singles. Although he’s not running at his full speed, he’s hitting those sixes at ease and still looks dangerous with the bat. Don’t hurt our feelings MSD. You should continue playing,” Harbhajan Singh said.

Many believe that IPL 2023 could be the last season for MS Dhoni. Before CSK’s last game in IPL 2020, the wicketkeeper-batsman was asked whether it was his last game. In reply, Dhoni had famously said “Definitely not.”

After that, many had expected him to retire after leading CSK to their fourth title in 2021. The World Cup-winning captain, however, decided to play in 2022 too. It will interesting to see whether the Indian legend hangs up his boots after this season or continue to play for CSK.

MS Dhoni Shut The Noise Brilliantly And Guided His Team Slowly In This Season – Mithali Raj

Former Indian women’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj hailed Indian legend MS Dhoni for shutting the outside noise to guide his side to the top of the points the table, trying to keep themselves in the hunt for the top 2 spots in the points and also credited Dhoni for reviving the career of Ajinkya Rahane.

“There are a lot of noises when a player approaches the back end of his career. MS Dhoni shut the noise brilliantly and guided his team slowly in this season. He’s helped CSK stay in the hunt for the top two spots so far.

“It’s not just his captaincy, but also the on-field strategies that he’s made has helped CSK do well. He made several smart moves in the tournament. Rahane is a perfect example of how a player revives himself under a good captain,” Mithali Raj said.

Dhoni is unarguably one of the greatest Indian captains in the history of cricket winning three ICC titles for India.

He has been captaining the Chennai franchise since the inaugural edition (2008) and led the team to become the second most successful franchise winning 4 IPL titles in the cash-rich league and will look to win the trophy for the 5th time for the fans of Chennai.