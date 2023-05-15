Kolkata Knight Riders finisher Rinku Singh rushed in to get a signed jersey from Indian legendary captain MS Dhoni after his heroics with bat helping Kolkata Knight Riders beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by six wickets to give his side an outside chance to qualify for the playoffs in this edition of the IPL.

The two-time champions skipper Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh formed a match-winning partnership of 99-run to help them register their sixth victory in the league stage and the two southpaws batted exceptionally well in the tricky Chepauk wicket to take them through in the middle overs to chase down the total with nine balls to spare against four-time champions.

After the completion of the game, KKR batter Rinku Singh and their mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy were seen getting autographs from the CSK skipper in their jersey as a memory of playing against the Indian legend and Chennai Super Kings team was seen thanking their fans for their support throughout the league stage as the CSK players were seen applauding the home team fans after the completion of the game.

Speaking to the media, after their fighting wins over Chennai Super Kings, Rinku Singh revealed his conversation alongside their skipper as he advised him to rotate the strike and capitalize on the loose balls to target the bowlers and said that he has batted a lot in a similar situation in domestic cricket which helped him to do well in Chepauk.

“Lost some wickets early. When I went in, Nitish bhaiyya said it’s a tough wicket. Will knock it around for singles and capitalize on loose balls. I bat in the same position in domestic cricket and play the same way. I eat well and have always had the power. A lot of hard work behind it,” Rinku Singh said after the match.

Rinku Singh has been the standout performer for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) since the second half of the IPL 2022 and has been serving them as the finisher of the team, winning the games single-handedly for his side in IPL 2023 he has scored 407 runs for KKR this season, with an average of 50.88 at a good strike rate of 143.30.

He Just Told Me Don’t Think Much, Wait For The Ball… – Rinku Singh On His Conversation Alongside MS Dhoni

In the Previous encounter in Eden Garden, Rinku Singh had a conversation alongside legendary Indian finisher MS Dhoni after their game against Chennai Super Kings. Rinku Singh said that he asked the Indian legend about how to approach the innings going into the batting, and the CSK skipper advised him to play according to the match situation and react to the ball.

“He’s the world’s best finisher I just asked ‘Bhaiya’ what else I could do while I’m going to bat. He just told me don’t think much, wait for the ball and play according to it,” Rinku Singh said.

Rinku Singh has produced arguably the greatest finish in the history of the cash-rich league, with a blazing last-ball finish over Gujarat Titans, and will look to continue his fine form going into their last game against Lucknow Super Giants in their final home game.