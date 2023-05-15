Former Indian World Cup Winner Sunil Gavaskar wants Chennai Super Kings legend MS Dhoni to play for a few more years stating him as once in a century player, as they would not be many superstars like him in the World of Cricket. The 41-year-old is widely speculated to play his last season as a player in the cash-rich league.

With many things going around, the Indian legend MS Dhoni is shutting the outside noise to guide his side to the top four of the points table, trying to keep themselves in the hunt for the top 2 spots in the points. The poster boy of Chennai has won four IPL trophies and has them to playoffs for the record 9-times in IPL history.

Speaking on Star Sports, after CSK’s final home game against the two-time champions, Sunil Gavaskar urges MS Dhoni to continue playing in the cash-rich league with the introduction of the impact players rule, stating him as the player that the world has not seen in a long time and wants him to play for some more time in the cash-rich league.

“KP (Kevin Pietersen) spoke about it earlier, about the Impact Player. As an impact player, he can stick around and play. Players like him come once in a century, not even once in a generation. And therefore, you just want to see more and more of them. We are hoping this is not the last hurrah and that he will be around for some more time to come,” Sunil Gavaskar told Star Sports.

He has been captaining the Chennai franchise since the inaugural edition (2008) and led the team to become the second most successful franchise winning 4 IPL titles in the cash-rich league and will look to win the trophy for the 5th time for the fans of Chennai.

MS Dhoni Is A Fit Guy And He Is An Athlete – Kevin Pietersen

Cricketer-turned-commentator Kevin Pietersen wants to keep him playing for Chennai Super Kings for next season as he can play as an impact player he can get ready for the IPL as he plays one tournament in the year and feels that MS Dhoni can work on knee injury after the completion of IPL 2023 and stated as one of the fittest cricketers in the world.

“I think everybody wants to keep going. With the impact player becoming more relevant now, I think he can. Yes, absolutely. This is the one tournament he needs to get up for. He can rest his body. If something is wrong with his knee, he can try and sort it out over the next couple of months. Why not? He is a fit guy, he is an athlete,” Pietersen said.

Chennai Super Kings have completed their home games in IPL 2023, though the final game didn’t go in the favour of their side, the four-time champions are well on track to make it into the playoffs and they will take on Delhi Capitals in their final game, and will look to make a return to winning ways in the Arun Jaitley Stadium.