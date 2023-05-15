Kolkata Knight Riders Assistant Coach Abhishek Nayar was full of praise for their star finisher Rinku Singh for his standout performance in this edition of the Indian Premier League. The 25-year-old showed a lot of composure to chase down the total against Chennai Super Kings in a tricky Chepauk wicket on Sunday.

Rinku Singh has been a revelation for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) since the second half of the IPL 2022 and has been serving them as the finisher of the team, winning the games single-handedly for his side in IPL 2023 by producing some dramatic last-ball finishes for the two-time champions.

Speaking to the media after their thumping 6-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings, Former Indian Cricketer Abhishek Nayar hailed Rinku Singh for his brilliance in first-class cricket in all three formats performing consistently for his side in the last two-three years.

“Rinku Singh has always been a great player of spin. If you go back and look at his first-class season, domestic cricket in general, Rinku Singh is one name that will come across as one of those three-four people who have been successful over the past two-three season,” KKR assistant coach Abhishek Nayar.

Nayar believes that performing well for Uttar Pradesh has helped him to understand different conditions in India, and stated that domestic cricket gives the most challenging pitches and said that he has put in the hard yards to reach this level in cricket.

“He has always been someone who has done that for UP in domestic cricket in different situations. He knows how to play in these conditions, domestic cricket gives you one of the most challenging pitches. He has been through the grind, I am so happy to see him achieve success like that,” he added.

The 25 -year-old has applied himself on different surfaces at home and away to score crucial runs for the side in IPL 2023. Rinku has scored 407 runs for KKR this season, with an average of 50.88 at a good strike rate of 143.30 and most importantly winning their side two matches in the final ball against Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings holding his nerves to hit boundaries on the last ball of the match.

Rinku Singh Is The Ideal Package To Have In Any Format In Any Team – Abhishek Nayar

Abhishek Nayar is confident that Rinku Singh is going to achieve special things in the future stating that he is very much a level-headed and hard-working cricketer and believes that he is an asset for any team to have in all three formats of the game.

“I think it’s just the beginning and the tip of the iceberg in terms of what he is gonna achieve going forward because he is a level-headed, hard-working who wants to evolve as a cricketer and he is the ideal package to have in any format in any team,” Abhishek Nayar added.

Many excepts Rinku Singh to break into the Indian T20 side after his exploits in this edition of IPL 2023 and with the win over Chennai Super Kings, the two-time champions have given themselves an outside chance to qualify for the playoffs if few results go in their favour in the forthcoming matches of the league stage.