Uttarakhand coach Manish Kumar Jha feels that Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma deserves much credit for Akash Madhwal’s success in this edition of the Indian Premier League. Manish Kumar Jha played a pivotal role in developing the young Madhwal’s Cricketing career in domestic cricket since his debut in domestic cricket.

Speaking to India Today, Manish Kumar Jha revealed his conversation alongside Akash Madhwal, where right arm pacer credited his success to Rohit Sharma, who has given him the confidence to perform in the field and said that the communication was clear from the management to execute his plans.

“I mean, it’s amazing. I was talking to him a few days back. He told me that in my performance 60-70 per cent credit should go to Rohit Sharma,” Manish Kumar Jha said.

“He told me ‘Rohit bhaiya gave me so much confidence and backs me so much that when I get onto the ground, I don’t feel pressure’. He said ‘bhaiya boltha hai, tu jaa aur bindaas apne aapko express kar’. Whatever he is communicating, I am executing that”.

Madhwal has played only tennis ball cricket until 2019 from where he went on to improve his skill sets in leather ball cricket and has impressed everyone with his ability to bowl in the powerplay and the death overs in IPL 2023.

The 29-year-old was also given the leadership position in the Uttarakhand T20 team to lead team, as he has shown the ability to read the game situations very well

The Selectors Should Think About Akash Madhwal – Manish Kumar Jha

Manish Kumar Jha believes that Mumbai Indians’ skipper Rohit Sharma does the majority of the work in shaping the career of Akash Madhwal as the pacer can take confidence from the words of the Indian skipper and lauds the Uttarakhand pacer as the gem of the country.

“60 per cent of my pressure-soaking is done by Rohit Sharma. That word coming from an Indian captain is a big thing. He is backing him so much. Rohit is playing a very important role in his career. He is nurturing one of the gems of the country,” Manish Kumar added.

The Uttarakhand coach feels that the Indian selectors should have a look at Akash Madhwal for the Indian team in the future as he has shown the ability to perform in high-pressure situations for the team.

“He should play. It’s too early to say now. But the way he is responding at the highest level that’s what we are lacking at the top level. That’s what we are looking for in the death overs. The selectors should think about him,” he added.

Mumbai Indians have an unearthed new star in the form of Akash Madhwal, The Uttarkhand-born pacer has so far played seven games for the Mumbai Indians and took 13 wickets at an economy rate of 7.76 and is expected to play a pivotal role in Qualifier 2 against Gujarat Titans on Friday.