Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar lodged a formal Police complaint at Mumbai Crime Branch, as he registered a complaint over his name, photo, and voice being used in the promotion of medicinal products on the internet to dupe people.
An online advertisement for a medicine company has been using the name of the Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar and his photo, and his voice was used to endorse their products. In addition, the company launched a website titled After the legendary cricketer to promote its products using his images.
Earlier, Sachin Tendulkar stated in the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation statement, where clarified the misusage of his name in an unauthorized manner and said that lodged a police complaint regarding the issue to take action against the advertisements broadcasted on social media.
“We have noticed that there have been attempts to impersonate Mr. Sachin Tendulkar’s attributes in an unauthorized manner, for selling products and services not associated with him. These are being done with a deliberate and malicious intention of misleading gullible citizens to buy unauthorized products and services online,” he added.
“We have lodged an official complaint with the Cyber Cell department and have highlighted these to social media platforms where such misleading advertisements are being broadcast,” the statement further added.
Based on the complaint filed by Sachin Tendulkar, Mumbai Police has registered an FIR and has initiated an investigation into the case. According to the reports, A First Information Report was registered against unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), and 500 (defamation) and the Information Technology Act.
As Tendulkar had never permitted the company to use his name and photographs and The cricketer has not stated his association with the products as he wants the to police take action regarding the matter.
Suryakumar Yadav Lit Up The Evening Sky Today – Sachin Tendulkar Admires Surya’s Knock Against GT
Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar was awestruck by Suryakumar Yadav’s batting to score his 1st hundred in the cash-rich league with a 103-run knock against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday, May 12 and lauded his shots against Mohammad Shami, which is the shot of the played by the Indian batters.
“@surya_14kumar lit up the evening sky today! He played excellent shots through the innings but the one that stood out for me was the 6 over third man off @MdShami11. The way he opened the face of the bat to create that angle off the blade at the same time is very very tough to do and not many batters in world cricket can play that shot,” he added.
Suryakumar Yadav played an explosive knock of an unbeaten 103 runs off just 49 balls against Gujarat Titans to help his side register a seventh victory in the league stage and will look to continue his fine form going into the important stage of the tournament.