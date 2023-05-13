“We have lodged an official complaint with the Cyber Cell department and have highlighted these to social media platforms where such misleading advertisements are being broadcast,” the statement further added.

Based on the complaint filed by Sachin Tendulkar, Mumbai Police has registered an FIR and has initiated an investigation into the case. According to the reports, A First Information Report was registered against unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), and 500 (defamation) and the Information Technology Act.

As Tendulkar had never permitted the company to use his name and photographs and The cricketer has not stated his association with the products as he wants the to police take action regarding the matter.

Suryakumar Yadav Lit Up The Evening Sky Today – Sachin Tendulkar Admires Surya’s Knock Against GT

Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar was awestruck by Suryakumar Yadav’s batting to score his 1st hundred in the cash-rich league with a 103-run knock against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday, May 12 and lauded his shots against Mohammad Shami, which is the shot of the played by the Indian batters.

“@surya_14kumar lit up the evening sky today! He played excellent shots through the innings but the one that stood out for me was the 6 over third man off @MdShami11. The way he opened the face of the bat to create that angle off the blade at the same time is very very tough to do and not many batters in world cricket can play that shot,” he added.

.@surya_14kumar lit up the evening sky today!

He played excellent shots through the innings but the one that stood out for me was the 6 over third man off @MdShami11. The way he opened the face of the bat to create that angle off the blade at the same time is very very tough to… — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 12, 2023

Suryakumar Yadav played an explosive knock of an unbeaten 103 runs off just 49 balls against Gujarat Titans to help his side register a seventh victory in the league stage and will look to continue his fine form going into the important stage of the tournament.