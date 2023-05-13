Mumbai Indians speedster Akash Madhwal said that it is difficult to bowl against their vice-captain Suryakumar Yadav as he got a wide range of options to access all around the ground in 360 degrees and revealed that he practices those kinds of shots even in the practice matches.

Suryakumar Yadav batted brilliantly to score his 1st hundred in the cash-rich league with a 103-run knock against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday, May 12. The 32-year-old has been phenomenal for the five-time champions as he scored 479 runs from 12 innings, he is currently the leading run-getter for MI in IPL 2023.

Madhwal feels that it is tough to bowl against their star batter Suryakumar Yadav bats in the same way in the nets stating that it looks good when it comes on the field and added that he usually bats in that manner in practice matches as his shots look glorious on the field.

“Bowling to him is very difficult. I have bowled to pretty good batters but Suryakumar Yadav happens to be someone extraordinary. The shots he practices in the nets come off as it is when he plays them on the field. So it is very difficult to bowl to him,” Akash Madhwal said.

“Even in the practice matches, he pulls off these kinds of shots out of nowhere. The best thing about these shots as a bowler during practice matches is that they seem gorgeous. Haven’t seen anyone bat like him yet,” he said.

Suryakumar Yadav played an explosive knock of an unbeaten 103 runs off just 49 balls against Gujarat Titans to help his side register a seventh victory in the league stage to move up to the third position in the points table of the IPL 2023.

When The Opportunity Arrived, Thankfully, I Was Ready To Grab It – Akash Madhwal

Akash Madhwal bowled brilliantly with the new ball to dismiss the GT openers in quick time which eventually helped the five-time champions to pick up wickets in regular intervals. The Uttarkhand-born bowler was usually trusted to bowl the death bowlers but was given the new ball against GT.

Speaking to the media, Madhwal revealed that Rohit Sharma informed him the day before the match that he might bowl on the powerplays and was also elated to he grabbed the opportunity to bowl with the new ball.

“My role before this match was to bowl the end overs but Rohit [Sharma] bhaiya informed me a day before the match that I will be bowling in the powerplay overs after seeing me in the nets. He asked me to be ready and when the opportunity arrived, thankfully, I was ready to grab it,” Akash Madhwal added.

Akash Madhwal has so far played four games for the Mumbai Indians and took 4 wickets at an economy rate of 9.50. Madhwal joined the squad in the year 2022 and in the game against GT, he rattled the Gujarat Titans openers Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill in the Wankhede Stadium on Friday.