Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) hero of the night Virat Kohli was delighted by his 103-meter six against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday. The former Indian skipper was at his absolute best to score his 1st century in this edition of the IPL 2023 to help his side register their 7th victory in the league stage.

The 34-year-old walked to bat alongside their skipper Faf du Plessis in the potential knockout game for them and played beautifully to give themselves a better chance to qualify for the playoffs, as he batted brilliantly against the 2016-champions as the duo took on the bowlers all around the park in Hyderabad.

Speaking on the video released by RCB’s Social media handle, Virat Kohli said he is elated by his longest six of this season so far against SRH and reckons that he almost hit six of the wide ball by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, where he was caught on the line by Glenn Philips.

“103m, I am taking that with me. Why are you surprised by that? That is my biggest six this season so I will take it anyways. I almost hit a wide for a six, in the end, almost went for six,” Virat Kohli said.

103m Six from Virat Kohlipic.twitter.com/eYKckaaB6B — Kevin (@imkevin149) May 18, 2023

Another star of Royal Challengers Bangalore, Glenn Maxwell applauded the knock by their openers Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli stating that they do these things at regular intervals and said that the team is not surprised by their knocks as they continue to perform at the same level consistency in IPL 2023.

“That was brilliant, we are trying to keep a lid on it and stay calm. Stay calm, and relaxed, just another day. Got six of these so, 150 run-partnership is no biggie. It is what they do, we are not surprised. The rest of us are not surprised. They just need to keep doing it.”

Faf du Plessis is the highest run-scorer in the league stage with 702 runs from 13 matches at an average of 58.50 with a strike rate of 153.94 and Indian maestro Virat Kohli has scored 538 runs in 13 games playing a pivotal role in the RCB campaign in 2023.

I Mean Virat Kohli In A Chase, What More Can You Say – Wayne Parnell

Virat Kohli’s innings was lauded by their teammates, as he played one of his finest knock in the cash-rich league. South African pacer Wayne Parnell hailed Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis for their match-winning partnership and reckons that Virat deserves to get the century for his consistent performance throughout the league stage.

“That partnership was very good, I think two very experienced players were playing, beautifully throughout this whole IPL, but to finally get to those three figures. I mean Virat Kohli in a chase, what more can you say,” Wayne Parnell On Virat Kohli.

RCB coach Sanjay Bangar and Mike Hesson also praised Virat Kohli for his match-winning knock in the must-win game and Faf du Plessis’s led side will take on defending Gujarat Titans in their final home game on Sunday.