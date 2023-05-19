Royal Challengers Opener Virat Kohli hit his sixth hundred in the cash-rich league and his first since 2019 to equal an all-time IPL record. The 34-year-old has equaled the record of Chris Gayle in the Indian Premier League as both the batter now have six centuries in the tournament history.

Virat Kohli’s hundred helped the RCB side secure a dominant victory over the 2016 Champions Sunrisers Hyderabad to keep their playoff hopes alive. Kohli now has the joint-most centuries in the history of the IPL and will look to surpass the mark in the future. The 34-year-old last scored a century in 2019 against KKR.

Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli – the two RCB legends take the top two spots in the list of centuries with six hundred each from 142 and 236 matches respectively. Meanwhile, Gayle has scored hundreds for multiple franchises, and all of Kohli’s six hundred have come for the Bangalore side.

Former Australian cricketer Shane Watson and Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner take the next two spots with four hundred to their name. Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson and former RCB legend AB de Villiers are the two batsmen with three IPL hundreds.

RCB opener was in sublime form against Sunrisers Hyderabad as he scored a brilliant Knock of 100 runs off 63 deliveries. Virat Kohli stitched a 172-run partnership with his skipper Faf du Plessis to take his team to the 7th victory in the league stage.

In IPL 2022, Virat Kohli did not perform as expected where he managed a modest 341 runs at an underwhelming average of 22.73 and a strike-rate of 115.98. The stylish right-handed took some time away from the game just before Asia Cup 2022 and returned to form from there on, he scored 5 centuries in international cricket.

Virat Kohli has looked in good form in recent times in International Cricket. He recently ended his long-century drought in Tests with a classy knock of 186 against Australia in the 2023 Border Gavaskar Trophy.

The Bangalore based-side secured two dominating wins over Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad peaking at the right time of the tournament, as they will look to continue the winning momentum going into the business end of the tournament and they will take on defending champions Gujarat Titans in their next encounter in their final home game in Chinnaswamy Stadium.

RCB has never won the IPL title and has not made it to the final since losing the title decider against Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016. In the previous three seasons, they made it to the playoffs but could not advance to the final or win the title.