Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri revealed his choice of Indian youngsters who have impressed him in this edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and believes this young blood can be a good addition to the Men in Blue in the upcoming years.

Ravi Shastri believes that the youngsters are ready to play at the highest level for India with the kind of performance they have put in IPL 2023. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, and Sai Sudarshan have done exceptionally well for the franchise in the given opportunity and have shown excellent composure to produce some match-winning performances for their team.

Speaking to the ICC on the latest episode of The ICC Review, Ravi Shastri hailed Yashasvi Jaiswal for his breakthrough season for Rajasthan Royals and praised him for a massive improvement in the stroke-making over the 2022 season.

“One is (Yashasvi) Jaiswal, simply because of the way he’s played this season, And for me, it is a marked improvement from what I saw from him last year, which is a very, very positive sign. It shows that there’s a young guy prepared to work on his game, sort out things, get a more all-round game into play and he’s done that this season,” Ravi Shastri said.

The 21-year-old has been in red-hot form for the Rajasthan Royals this IPL 2023 season having scored 576 runs in 13 matches at an average of 47.92. He had already scored a hundred this season and has produced some match winnings for the 2022 finalist.

Ravi Shastri lauded Kolkata Knight Riders finisher Rinku Singh for his ability to finish the game in the end for this side stating that he has shown an excellent temperament and added these young players come from very difficult backgrounds, so they have got the passion to make it into the big stage.

“The other bloke is Rinku Singh, which is a great story. The more I see of him, the guy has got a fabulous temperament. He’s tough as nails. Both of these guys have come through very hard backgrounds. They’ve worked very hard initially in their lives and nothing’s come easy for them. So you can see that hunger, that passion, that drive that is so needed to make it to the top.”

Rinku Singh has been a revelation for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) since the second half of the IPL 2022 and has been serving them as the finisher of the team Rinku has scored 407 runs for KKR this season, with an average of 50.88 at a good strike rate of 143.30 and most importantly winning their side two matches in the final ball against Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings.

These Are The Guys Who Can Push For Selection – Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri feels that Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma, and Sai Sudarshan have done in IPL 2023 for their teams as these players can do well for the Indian team in the future and said that depending on the injuries to key players the selectors should try to keep these players ready for the World Cup.

“As far as batting goes, there’s Tilak Varma, there’s Jitesh Sharma from Punjab (Kings) too who is a wicket-keeper-batter who’s pretty dangerous and has stood out, There’s even Sai Sudarshan, a left-hander (who has also caught the eye).

“These are the guys who can push for selection, depending on their form closer to the World Cup. And depending on injuries. If there are injuries to any key players, then these guys can come straight away into the mix,” Ravi Shastri added.

Jitesh Sharma and Tilak Varma are a few of the most impressive uncapped cricketers in the country, impressed one and all with their shot-making and finishing abilities and will look to do well for the Men in Blue if provided an opportunity in the future.