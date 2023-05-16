Ashish Nehra, the head coach of the Gujarat Titans (GT), expressed displeasure with the way his team’s batting innings were completed against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on May 15 during a recent IPL 2023 match.

GT reached 188/9 in 20 overs thanks to a magnificent 101 from Shubman Gill and 47 from Sai Sudharsan. However, from the GT XI, only these hitters managed to surpass single-digit scores. In response, SRH struggled to 154/9 thanks to four wickets each from Mohammed Shami and Mohit Sharma. They once had a 7 for 59 record.

Heinrich Klaasen’s 64 points on 44 balls gave their final scoreboard a decent look.

By winning the game by a score of 34 runs, GT became the first IPL 2023 team to advance to the playoffs.

Nehra, though, was not at all content during the GT innings. After losing Wriddhiman Saha in the opening over of the match for a duck, Gujarat recovered admirably during the 147-run partnership between Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan.

When Gill completed his first IPL century and the dugout rose to congratulate the opener, Nehra’s frustration about GT’s poor performance was evident. Nehra, however, was the only person who remained sat and exhibited no emotion at all.

Shubhman Gill hits his maiden IPL hundred❤️ 🙌🏾💪🏾 The future of Indian Cricket🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/NVVFj3Kl1X — Tim David Stan 💀 (@Aatmanirbharboi) May 15, 2023

Hardik Pandya And Ashish Nehra Have Heated Argument

After the innings was done, Nehra was seen arguing with the captain, Hardik. Hardik and Nehra were very enthusiastic throughout the fervent discussion. After Nehra left, the GT director of cricket, Vikram Solanki, was seen attempting to calm Hardik down.

A top-two finish for GT has been guaranteed, and they still have one league encounter left against RCB on Sunday, May 21.