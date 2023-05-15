MS Dhoni And Kasi Viswanthan
MS Dhoni And Kasi Viswanthan Credits: Twitter
Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan expressed his confidence in MS Dhoni playing next season for the four-time champions and believes that their fans continue to support their team going forward in the cash-rich league. It is widely speculated that the Indian skipper might hang his boots after the completion of IPL 2023.
There has been a lot of speculation that MS Dhoni is playing his last season for Chennai Super Kings(CSK) in the 16th edition of the IPL as the fans turn up in large numbers in CSK colours to support him during home and away games.
The four-time champions played their last home game of IPL 2023 against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday and after the completion of the game, CSK management and players were seen appreciating their home crowd for the support throughout the league stage.
In the video posted on their social media handle, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan believes their skipper will continue playing next season for the four-time champions and hopes they receive the same amount of support every time their play in Chennai.
“We believe MS Dhoni is going to play next season as well so I hope fans will continue to support us like every time (translation from Tamil),” CSK CEO Kasi Kasi Viswanathan said.
 The 41-year-old has been the poster boy of the four-time champions since the start of the cash-rich league in 2008. The CSK skipper has kept the cricketing fraternity and fans guessing about his retirement from the cash-rich league as he has not announced anything officially about his retirement plans.

The former Indian Skipper has been playing for Csk since 2008 and has won four titles from them and  Dhoni receives stunning reception in Chepauk whenever he plays for them.

Speaking after their loss to the two-time champions, MS Dhoni said that they scored a below-par total in the 1st innings and said that it was a little tricky wicket to score runs in the 1st innings and feels that dew in the 2nd innings made a massive difference and added that spinners had a lot of help in the 1st innings.

“One of those days when you win the toss and bat first and the moment the first ball was bowled in the second innings, you realize it is a 180 wicket. Batting first I do not think we could have got anywhere close to 180. I think the dew made a big difference”.

“If you compare the first innings to the second innings, there was a lot more purchase for the spinners in the first innings and that’s what got to us,” MS Dhoni said.

Dhoni is unarguably one of the greatest Indian captains in the history of cricket winning three ICC titles for India and he has led Chennai Super Kings to become the second most successful franchise winning 4 IPL titles in the cash-rich league.