The former Indian Skipper has been playing for Csk since 2008 and has won four titles from them and Dhoni receives stunning reception in Chepauk whenever he plays for them.

Speaking after their loss to the two-time champions, MS Dhoni said that they scored a below-par total in the 1st innings and said that it was a little tricky wicket to score runs in the 1st innings and feels that dew in the 2nd innings made a massive difference and added that spinners had a lot of help in the 1st innings.

“One of those days when you win the toss and bat first and the moment the first ball was bowled in the second innings, you realize it is a 180 wicket. Batting first I do not think we could have got anywhere close to 180. I think the dew made a big difference”.

“If you compare the first innings to the second innings, there was a lot more purchase for the spinners in the first innings and that’s what got to us,” MS Dhoni said.

Dhoni is unarguably one of the greatest Indian captains in the history of cricket winning three ICC titles for India and he has led Chennai Super Kings to become the second most successful franchise winning 4 IPL titles in the cash-rich league.