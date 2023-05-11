Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming wants his team to continue playing the high-risk game going forward into the business end of the high-octane tournament and also stated Shivam Dube is a prime example of playing the high-risk game, as he played a vital cameo of 25 off 11 balls against Delhi Capitals.

The four-time champions’ batters showed great intent in batting throughout the league stage, as their players accelerated a quick pace to score some important runs in the middle overs. Shivam Dube has been one of the big hitters for CSK providing them the much-needed impetus in their batting.

Speaking to the media after their win against Delhi Capitals side, Fleming believes that it reflection of how the modern-day game progressed as the players wanted to play more aggressive shots in the game and said that he is happy with the cameos played by their batters.

“I think it’s a reflection of how the game is being played, We’ve asked players to play more high-risk [shots], and the way you compose innings is a little bit different. So, I’m happy with the cameos,” Stephen Fleming said.

Fleming feels that it’s important to keep pushing in this format of the game and said that mistakes can happen sometimes going more aggressively against the bowlers and lauded their batters for scoring that extra runs to add cushion to bowlers to defend the total in the 2nd innings.

“If it keeps pushing you above par, getting players to come out and play more aggressively mistakes come with that, but you’ve seen again today maybe a 160 wicket turned into a possible 175-180 [wicket] because we had positive intent through partnerships and guys playing aggressively”.

CSK currently have 15 points from 12 games and will look to win the upcoming games against Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals to seal their place at the top of the table in the IPL 2023.

Shivam Dube Is a Good Example Of That, And Rayudu… – Stephen Fleming

Stephen Fleming said that their hard-hitter Shivam Dube is an example of how to play a high-risk game against quality opponents where hit back-to-back sixes against Lalit Yadav, as the team has given him the role and also said that everyone batters in the team bat with great intent to score despite of losing their wickets going for runs.

“Dube is a good example of that, and [Ambati] Rayudu and then MS at the end. So we created enough to get ahead of the game again, which we were happy with even though we lost seven [eight] wickets,” Stephen Fleming added.

Chennai Super Kings had a poor outing in the IPL 2022, but came stronger in this edition under the leadership of MS Dhoni and will try to continue winning momentum going forward in the tournament and will look to win the fifth championship title in league history in IPL 2023.