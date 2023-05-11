Cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra believes that Delhi Capitals might go through a massive change in the coaching setup going into the next edition of the Indian Premier League. The loss against the Chennai Super Kings proved costly for the David Warner-led side, which almost ruled them out of the playoff contention in IPL 2023.

Ricky Ponting-led support staff has a renowned group with the likes of Sourav Ganguly, Shane Watson, Ajit Agarkar, and James Hopes in their management, but could not inspire their team to perform well in the league stage of IPL.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra reviewed the game between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, Chopra believes that season is over for the Delhi-based franchise as they can reach only 14 points if they win the remaining games this season and reckons that the management may change the support staff and captain next season.

“Delhi – I feel the season is over now because you will be able to reach 14 points and your net run rate is very ordinary in any case. It is probably the time for churning there. Delhi might have to change their coaching staff and captain in the coming year,” Aakash Chopra said.

“If they don’t do that, I will be extremely surprised. This is just my personal opinion. Nothing against anyone to be very honest, but this year’s strategies have been slightly beyond my understanding.”

Rishabh Pant would be take up the role of the skipper if he is fit next season the JSW and GMR groups have T20 teams around the globe, as their teams Pretoria Capitals and Delhi Capitals Women’s Team played exceptionally well in 2023, and will look to certainly add a few new faces in the Indian Premier League.

You Don’t Use Axar Patel Properly – Aakash Chopra Question DC Management’s Decision

Aakash Chopra questioned Delhi Capitals management for underutilizing Indian all-rounder Axar Patel, who has been in the form of his life in recent times, and also baffled by their decision to make constant changes in the side as they have consistently made changes in their playing 11.

“When Delhi look back and see, they should ask the question that what their players did was on one side, but what is your think tank doing? You don’t use Axar Patel properly. You played Sarfaraz Khan, then dropped him, and after that, he was in and out,” Aakash Chopra added.

Delhi Capitals had a disastrous start to the IPL 2023, as they lost the opening five games in the league before staging a comeback to win the last four games out of their last six games and will look to finish the tournament on the high in their last three games in this edition.