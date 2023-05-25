Indian veteran Wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik feels Yashasvi Jaiswal doesn’t need to be fast-tracked into the Indian ODI team as the team has enough amount of top-order batters in the side 2023 ODI World Cup stating that he can be given an opportunity in the Indian T20 side to keep him ready 2024 T2o World Cup.

Jaiswal has been the standout performer for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023 season and has scored 625 runs in 14 matches at an average of 48.08. The RR opener also achieved his first IPL hundred-124 against MI, which is also the highest score by an uncapped Indian batter in the cash-rich league.

As many cricket experts and fans want to see the youngster in the Men in Blue, Royal Challengers wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik said that he needs to fast-tracked in the T20 team, as he can be a contender for the 2024 T20 World Cup and reckons that it is difficult for the Indian team to try him in the ODI team, as they have only less time for the 2023 World Cup.

“I don’t think Yashasvi needs to be fast-tracked into the ODI setup, He’s a young boy. He needs to be fast-tracked into the T20I setup. I think he needs to be one of the frontrunners for the T20 World Cup happening next year as there are only a limited amount of ODIs left to be played before this World Cup,” Dinesh Karthik said.

The Tamil Nadu batter said that the Indian team has got Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill in the top order for the World Cup with Ishan Kishan as a backup in the team and believes that Jaiswal is going to consistent player in the Indian team post-2023 ODI World Cup.

“India doesn’t lack an opener, they’ve done well with Rohit and Shubman being there. So I feel that post the World Cup, I think in ODIs and T20Is, he (Jaiswal) is going to be a consistent player without a doubt,” Karthik added.

The 21-year-old has been an exceptional performer in IPL 2023 and received several compliments, with Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ravi Shastri, and Harbhajan Singh as everyone predicts to keep him to be the next thing in Indian Cricket.

When It Comes To International Cricket, It Is A Different Cup Of Tea Altogether – Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik feels that Yashasvi Jaiswal should be given in a long rope in the team, despite his performance as he has got a special talent in cricket while admitting that International Cricket is a different ball game altogether and said the Indian team should get in the squad for T20 team and then track him to ODI side post-2023 World Cup in India.

“I only think it’s fair that Yashasvi Jaiswal, when given an opportunity, is given an extended run because again, he is a very special player. He’s shown us in this IPL. But when it comes to international cricket, it is a different cup of tea altogether.

“Just back him out there in the T20 setup, he needs to be there now. He’ll get going. And by the time this World Cup finishes, he will be ready to play from there on in ODIs and T20s,” Dinesh Karthik concluded

It will be interesting to see whether the Indian team gives an opportunity to the youngster right after the completion of the IPL 2023, as many crickets experts want Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, and Tilak Varma in the Indian setup as they have shown the potential to perform at the highest level in the IPL.