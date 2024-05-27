The recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, has displayed how the modern generation of T20 cricket is all about the high scores, many boundaries and over-boundaries, the batters smashing the bowlers in all parts of the ground celebrating their centuries, and many more.

This recently finished IPL 2024 also produced some new records when it comes to batting, as the small dimensions of the ground, added with the batting-friendly surfaces, and the power of the batters have made the job easy to nail fours and sixes at ease.

The way Punjab Kings (PBKS) chased down 262 runs against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) with eight wickets in hand, and eight balls to spare at the Eden Gardens showed no total is safe in the modern generation of T20 cricket, Bowlers, even after doing well the donkey job, need to come up with more new skills and tactics.

IPL 2024 made new records in sixes and run-rate

The IPL 2024 has written many records on its own for the course of the two months. Seven of the ten highest powerplay (1-6) scores have been made in this season, including the top two.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) blew away the Delhi Capitals (DC) bowlers for putting up 125/0 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. This is now the top powerplay score in the history of the IPL. While the second spot also belongs to this IPL 2024, The Sunrisers also nailed 107/0 against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

The biggest jump in nailing the number of sixes from edition to edition has also occurred in 2024, 1260 sixes have been drilled in the 17th season of the tournament, while 1124 were smashed during the last IPL season in 2023.

When it comes to the run rates, the numbers are quite scary too. In the 2021 season, the run-rate with the bat was around 8.05, as the pitches were a little tough in the United Arab Emirates. With the inclusion of two teams, and the IPL 2022 being played at a few certain venues, the run-rate goes up to 8.52. In the last season, it was 8.99, while an increase of around 0.57 has happened in this recently concluded IPL 2024.

Nine players have scored 300 runs this season at a strike rate of over 175, which was only three in the last season. From 2018 to 2023, in all sixes, nine total batters have achieved the feat, which the IPL 2024 has seen in the course of 74 games.

41 200-plus scores have been registered in this IPL 2024, which is without any doubt is the most in any season of the tournament history. The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) managed to break the highest IPL record twice, as their 287/3 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is now the highest team total in any T20 game.

That same game saw 549 runs being scored, which is now the most aggregate in a T20 game. 14 individual centuries is also the most in this IPL 2024, in the history of the competition.

However, the most breaking team- Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) ended the season as the runners-up, while the Kolkata Knight Riders earned their third IPL trophy after 2012 and 2014.