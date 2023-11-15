IPL 2024: CSK Captain MS Dhoni To Decide Ben Stokes’ Future With The Chennai Super Kings After The ODI World Cup In 2023 – Reports

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni is likely to decide on the future of England all-rounder Ben Stokes with the CSK team after the completion of the ODI World Cup 2023. The 32-year-old was brought for a whopping INR 16.25 crore in the last mini-auction but could make an impact for the team in their title-winning campaign last year.

It is reported that Chennai Super Kings is likely considering parting ways with the all-rounder due to his persistent knee issue, for which he is set to have surgery before leading England in a Test series in India early next year.

According to the reports in Sportstar, It is said CSK Captain MS Dhoni will look into the matter of retaining MS Dhoni after November 20, when he is expected to meet with the owners and top management, dispelling rumours that the team released Ben Stokes ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction for the upcoming season.

Stokes played in just two IPL games during CSK’s record-tying fifth championship last year. Stokes’ patchy performance throughout the ODI World Cup this year has prompted concerns about his fitness and sources claimed that the team administration had discussed Stokes’ availability for the upcoming season with his manager regarding his availability for the tournament.

The England all-rounder will remain among the most sought-after cricketers if he puts up his name for the IPL 2024 auction for his destructive batting and handy bowling alongside his leadership skills for the team and it will be interesting to see how things pan out in the next few days

In the event of Ben Stokes’ release, CSK will put ₹16.25 crores up for bid. They can decide to place a high price for spin bowler Rachin Ravindra or fast bowler Gerald Coetzee from South Africa, who was part of Super Kings team in SA20 league and Major League Cricket

Ben Stokes has established himself as one of the modern-day greats of the game and has been a revelation for the nation since the 2019 World Cup victory for England and took over Test captaincy for Joe Root and also played a huge role in England’s T20 World Cup title win.

The franchises have to announce the lists of retentions and releases by November 26. The auction is scheduled to be held at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on December 19, where the teams would look to fill key spots for the team heading into the marquee event.