ODI World Cup 2023: It Could Be A One-sided Match If Our Seamers Bowl Under Lights – S Sreesanth Sounds Confident Of India’s Pace-bowling Attack

ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Scheduled

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
TBA
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Cricket News

ODI World Cup 2023: It Could Be A One-sided Match If Our Seamers Bowl Under Lights – S Sreesanth Sounds Confident Of India’s Pace-bowling Attack

Avinash T
Nov 15, 2023 at 3:02 PM

Former India fast bowler S Sreesanth thinks that the 2023 World Cup semi-final between India and New Zealand would be a one-sided contest if the Men in Blue pacers get the opportunity to bowl under the lights in the Wankhede stadium. Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj have been brilliant for the team throughout the ongoing marquee event on home soil.

On Wednesday, November 15, Team India will play New Zealand in the opening 2023 World Cup semi-final at Mumbai, where India secured a dominating win over Sri Lanka in the league stage. The two teams had previously faced off in the knockout stage of the 2019 World Cup semi-final, where the Kiwis defeated India in a high-octane game.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, S Sreesanth believes that India would dominate the semifinal clash against New Zealand if they bowl under the lights, as they dominate the Kiwis with their new ball bowling and urged the Indian team to bat first if they win the toss against the Blackcaps on Wednesday.

“I feel it could be a one-sided match if our seamers bowl under lights – if Shami, Siraj, and Bumrah bowl well. It won’t be easy, but if they use the seam position with the new ball, it won’t be easy for them [New Zealand]. Just in case New Zealand bat first, India must bowl them out inside 300. On Mumbai wickets, such scores can be chased.”

S Sreesanth
S Sreesanth Credits: Twitter

“India should bat first if they win the toss. It depends on the wicket as well. If it’s a flat track then we should definitely bat first. When we won the World Cup in 1983, we bowled second. In 2011, when we won the World Cup at Wankhede, we batted second. It’s a bit tricky, but I feel we should win the toss and bat first and put up a big score on the board,” S Sreesanth added.

In the game against Sri Lanka, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, and Jasprit Bumrah proved their worth in the mega event after they combined to bowl Sri Lanka out for 55 runs. At the Wankhede, the Indian fast-bowling trio worked together to create quite a stir with the new ball, to finish off things quickly for the Indian team in the league match.

New Zealand Batter Won’t Find It Easy To Tackle Our Spinners On A Turning Track – S Sreesanth

Speaking about his thoughts on the Mumbai surface, Sreesanth feels that it will be interesting to see what kind of track is available and said that it might be hard for the Kiwis to match India’s spinners on a turning surface if it offers some assistance to the spinners.

Kuldeep Yadav
Kuldeep Yadav Credits: Twitter

“It would be interesting to see if they prepare a patta (flat) wicket or a turner. Yes, New Zealand have a good spinner in [Mitchell] Santner, but we play spin well. New Zealand batters won’t find it easy to tackle our spinners Kuldeep [Yadav[ and [Ravindra] Jadeja on a turning track,” S Sreesanth further added.

Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav can utilise the conditions if the surface offers some spin for them, as they have performed consistently for the team picking up wickets in the middle overs of the game and could be crucial for the team’s success in the marquee clash.

2023 ODI World Cup

India National Cricket Team

S Sreesanth

ODI World Cup 2023: It Could Be A One-sided Match If Our Seamers Bowl Under Lights – S Sreesanth Sounds Confident Of India’s Pace-bowling Attack

Nov 15, 2023, 3:02 PM

