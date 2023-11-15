ODI World Cup 2023: It Could Be A One-sided Match If Our Seamers Bowl Under Lights – S Sreesanth Sounds Confident Of India’s Pace-bowling Attack

Former India fast bowler S Sreesanth thinks that the 2023 World Cup semi-final between India and New Zealand would be a one-sided contest if the Men in Blue pacers get the opportunity to bowl under the lights in the Wankhede stadium. Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj have been brilliant for the team throughout the ongoing marquee event on home soil.

On Wednesday, November 15, Team India will play New Zealand in the opening 2023 World Cup semi-final at Mumbai, where India secured a dominating win over Sri Lanka in the league stage. The two teams had previously faced off in the knockout stage of the 2019 World Cup semi-final, where the Kiwis defeated India in a high-octane game.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, S Sreesanth believes that India would dominate the semifinal clash against New Zealand if they bowl under the lights, as they dominate the Kiwis with their new ball bowling and urged the Indian team to bat first if they win the toss against the Blackcaps on Wednesday.

“I feel it could be a one-sided match if our seamers bowl under lights – if Shami, Siraj, and Bumrah bowl well. It won’t be easy, but if they use the seam position with the new ball, it won’t be easy for them [New Zealand]. Just in case New Zealand bat first, India must bowl them out inside 300. On Mumbai wickets, such scores can be chased.”

“India should bat first if they win the toss. It depends on the wicket as well. If it’s a flat track then we should definitely bat first. When we won the World Cup in 1983, we bowled second. In 2011, when we won the World Cup at Wankhede, we batted second. It’s a bit tricky, but I feel we should win the toss and bat first and put up a big score on the board,” S Sreesanth added.

In the game against Sri Lanka, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, and Jasprit Bumrah proved their worth in the mega event after they combined to bowl Sri Lanka out for 55 runs. At the Wankhede, the Indian fast-bowling trio worked together to create quite a stir with the new ball, to finish off things quickly for the Indian team in the league match.

New Zealand Batter Won’t Find It Easy To Tackle Our Spinners On A Turning Track – S Sreesanth

Speaking about his thoughts on the Mumbai surface, Sreesanth feels that it will be interesting to see what kind of track is available and said that it might be hard for the Kiwis to match India’s spinners on a turning surface if it offers some assistance to the spinners.

“It would be interesting to see if they prepare a patta (flat) wicket or a turner. Yes, New Zealand have a good spinner in [Mitchell] Santner, but we play spin well. New Zealand batters won’t find it easy to tackle our spinners Kuldeep [Yadav[ and [Ravindra] Jadeja on a turning track,” S Sreesanth further added.

Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav can utilise the conditions if the surface offers some spin for them, as they have performed consistently for the team picking up wickets in the middle overs of the game and could be crucial for the team’s success in the marquee clash.