Both Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) have played in same number of games (9) in this IPL 2024, but before the CSK vs PBKS clash, the former found themselves towards the north of the points table, while Punjab stays at eighth rank among top teams.

Along with their struggles in the batting performances in the powerplay, both sides have made bad performances with the new ball in hand. Punjab Kings have picked up just 11 wickets in the first six overs, which is the lowest among all the franchises.

Chennai Super Kings have too failed to make inroads in this period. They are just a wicket better than Punjab in this duration. Their 12 wickets in the powerplay, joint second worst with Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians, never allow them to put early pressure on the opposite side.

Even though the Punjab Kings don’t pick up wickets, they don’t allow the batters to free their arms, and that’s quite visible in their economy rate of 8.65, second second-best powerplay run rate with the ball in hand in this IPL 2024.

The reason for the struggle of CSK’s bowling in this season’s powerplay is the form of Deepak Chahar, who has picked up just five wickets in seven innings but at an economy of 8.25, which is quite decent in modern T20s. Punjab’s Arshdeep Singh led him on the list because of a better economy rate of 8.28. Among the bowlers who have bowled at least 100 balls in the powerplay, the left-arm India pacer has the third-best bowling average (29.80).

Before the CSK vs PBKS, it’s interesting to see who brings improvement in this department.

CSK vs PBKS Head-to-Head Records in IPL

CSK Info PBKS 28 Matches Played 28 15 Won 13 13 Lost 15 00 No Result 00 240 Highest Score 231 120 Lowest Score 92

CSK vs PBKS Head-to-Head Records in IPL at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

The last fixture of the CSK vs PBKS was co-incidentally in Chennai in IPL 2023. The hosts, batting first, put up 200/4 in their 20 overs, thanks to an unbeaten 92-run knock from Devon Conway. But Punjab, even after a tough start, held their nerve and went over the line with four wickets in hand, thanks to many individual performances.

Matches Played Matches won by CSK Matches Won by PBKS No Result Previous Meeting 07 04 03 00 PBKS won by four wickets.

CSK vs PBKS- Last 5 Encounters

In the last five encounters of the CSK vs PBKS clash, the Punjab Kings have a huge hand over the Super Kings with a winning margin of 4-1.

CSK vs PBKS: Standout Performers:

Most runs for CSK: Suresh Raina (719 runs)

Most runs for PBKS: KL Rahul (365 runs)

Most wickets for CSK: Dwayne Bravo (18 wickets)

Most wickets for PBKS: Parvinder Awana (11 wickets)

