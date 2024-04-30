IPL 2024: CSK vs PBKS Live Streaming, Where to Watch IPL Live in India? Match 49

The 49th game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) is expected to be a high-scoring encounter, without any doubt. In the CSK vs PBKS clash, the hosts will have a great chance to make a strong case for them in the top four finishes.

After their successive defeats in this 2024 season, Chennai finally earned a well-deserving win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Their journey for most of the IPL editions has been the same, as during the 16th season, they went off to a great start with five wins in the first seven affairs.

They did face a few issues in the middle of the tournament, but held their nerve and followed the same process to earn success in the final, where they matched the Mumbai Indians for the most trophies (5) in Indian Premier League history.

The reason behind their success was their two openers- Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway, both of whom had a fantastic IPL 2023 with the bat. The left-handed batter smashed 672 runs while the present captain, Gaikwad smoked close to 600 runs. Two of their bowlers- Tushar Deshpande and Ravindra Jadeja ended with 20 wickets or more in the season.

Punjab Kings showed their inconsistency throughout the last season, where they hardly got two back-to-back wins, and ended in the eighth position in 14 games, with six victories at a negative net run rate (NRR). There were visible issues in both the batting and bowling departments.

Also Read: Two Wicketkeepers Including Rishabh Pant Have Been Shortlisted For Indian Squad For 2024 T20 World Cup – Reports

Their captain Shikhar Dhawan was the highest run-scorer for the franchise with 373 runs but found himself at number 20 on the list of run-scorers. While in the bowling department, Arshdeep Singh was at number 11 in the highest wicket-takers list, but at an economy of close to 10.

Even in this season, his average and economy have been on the higher side, which isn’t only an issue for the franchise but for the India selectors too, who would going to select the India team for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024.

IPL 2024: CSK vs PBKS Live Streaming, Where to Watch IPL Live in India? Match 49

When will the CSK vs PBKS IPL 2024 Match 49 begin?

The 49th encounter of the IPL 2024 between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take place at 7:30 pm IST on May 01 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Where to watch the CSK vs PBKS IPL match on TV?

After a successful winning bid of INR 23,575 crore, the Disney Star retained the television rights for the IPL, from 2023 to 2027 in the sub-continent. Hence, the CSK vs PBKS battle will be displayed on the Star Sports TV channels.

Where to watch CSK vs PBKS IPL match online in India?

Viacom18 bagged the digital rights of the IPL for the same period for a whopping price of INR 20,500 crore. This means the CSK vs PBKS fixture will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website for free in India.

Also Read: MS Dhoni for T20 World Cup 2024? Former Indian pacer claims CSK veteran is ready