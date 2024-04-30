The CSK vs PBKS game is set to take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday. The hosts have displayed poor and inconsistent performances mostly when it comes to their bowling department. A few of the players’ struggles have also backfired.

Ajinkya Rahane had a stellar last year in 2023, where he managed 326 IPL runs at a strike rate of 172.49. But this year, a little bit of injury, and his drop in form has cost the ‘Whistle Podu’ army. In nine innings, Rahane has managed 170 runs at a strike rate of 123.19 with no half-centuries.

In the bowling, two overseas players have shouldered their death over bowling. Among the bowlers who have bowled at least 50 balls in the death overs (16-20), the slinger has the third-best economy of 8.90 in this IPL 2024. His four wickets have come at an average of 22.25, while his CSK bowling partner, Mustafizur Rahman’s five wickets in death overs of the IPL 2024 have come at an average of 29.

For the Punjab Kings, Harshal Patel is the highest wicket-taker of the death overs in IPL 2024 with eight wickets, but his economy rate is close to 12. Kagiso Rabada’s dip in form has also made it very difficult for the franchise to put pressure on the opposite side. Rabada has nailed just 10 wickets in nine innings but at an economy of over nine.

Before the CSK vs PBKS, the Punjab Kings’ bowling looks a little weak before a batting side that has shown aggression in the later half of the innings.

IPL 2024: CSK vs PBKS Weather And Pitch Report- Match 49

AccuWeather confirms that the evening temperature in Chennai on May 01 is expected to be around 32°c. The humidity level would be 82%, which suggests enough dew during the CSK vs PBKS fixture. In the last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, by the end of the first innings, the outfield behaved like a small pond. The team, on winning the toss, will bowl without any doubt.

CSK vs PBKS Weather Report Temperature 32°c Weather Forecast Clear and Breezy Dew Point 29°c Humidity Level 82%

CSK vs PBKS Pitch Report

The Chennai surface in the last few years has increased the aggregates when it comes to T20s. In the first six overs of the first innings, almost 53 runs have come in this IPL 2024, while 54 runs was the average in this period during the last season.

That has pushed up the aggregates quite a lot. In 2015, the average total in T20s at the MA Chidambaram Stadium was just over 160. It dropped to under 150, in 2017, while this year, it has touched the 190-mark almost.

Even with so much dew available, the teams batting first have won 23 of the 40 games before the CSK vs PBKS clash on this ground. That’s a 57.5% rate, while in a comparison of 42.5% of the successful chases.

In the death overs (16-20) since 2014, MS Dhoni is the highest run-getter on this ground with 405 runs in 21 innings at a trike rate of 184. When it comes to the bowling, Dwayne Bravo has mastered the conditions with 14 wickets at an economy of 9.20 in his 27.1 overs.