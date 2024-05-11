The 61st game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) is expected to be a thrilling contest. In the CSK vs RR affair, the victory for the hosts at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will offer them a chance to increase their playoff chances.

With the bowling, batting becomes a vital aspect too for the teams. Chennai hasn’t quite cracked the powerplay with the bat in hand. They have the third-lowest strike rate of 137.96 in this department, with 596 runs in 12 innings. They have lost 16 wickets in this period.

Coming into the CSK vs RR clash, the Super Kings lost three wickets for just 10 runs in their 2.5 overs. That almost killed the game for them in the 232-run chase. 15 sixes have come off their bat in the powerplay, which is the joint lowest in this period, along with their 80 boundaries.

The Rajasthan Royals too have struggled in this department with only 15 sixes in this period, as they have 565 runs, at the seventh-best strike rate of 142.68 in this IPL 2024 season. Before the CSK vs RR encounter, the Royals had lost only 16 wickets. If the openers don’t lose wickets, the job becomes a little easier for their captain, Sanju Samson, and the rest of the middle-order batters.

Jos Buttler’s form has been a little concern for them in the last few games as he has smacked only 81 runs in the powerplay in the last four innings, and got dismissed thrice in the duration. If they want to stay among the top two teams of the league stage, the Royals need to show some firepower at the start.

IPL 2024: CSK vs RR Live Streaming, Where to Watch IPL Live in India? Match 61

Where will the CSK vs RR IPL 2024 match begin?

The 61st game of the IPL 2024 between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on May 12, 2024 at 3:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the CSK vs RR IPL 2024 match on TV?

The Disney Star bagged the TV media rights deal of the IPL in a five-year period for a whooping price of INR 23,575 crore to display the CSK vs RR clash live on Star Sports TV Channels.

Where to watch the CSK vs RR IPL match online in India?

When it comes to the digital rights of the IPL 2024, Viacom18 pocketed it for a huge price of INR 23,578 crore to show the CSK vs RR game on the Jio Cinema app and the website for free in India.

