Chennai Super Kings (CSK) aren’t too much ahead of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) with a winning margin of 15-13 in the CSK vs RR head-to-head. In the last encounter of the two teams, the hosts had to accept a 32-run defeat.

Chennai Super Kings haven’t spent so many runs in the first six overs of the bowling, going for 653 runs in 12 innings at an economy of 9.07, which is the third best in this IPL 2024, before the CSK vs RR clash. However, they haven’t picked up as many wickets in this period as they would like, with only 15 wickets, the second worst of this season.

In this duration, they have also conceded 75 boundaries and 28 sixes, which is quite average in comparison of their classical bowling show. In their last game against Gujarat Titans, CSK gave away 58/0 in the powerplay and allowed the openers to put up a strong platform thanks to their 210-run opening partnership.

The Rajasthan side have been quite fabulous in the first six overs with the ball in hand, as they carry an economy of 8.32 in this time frame, the best among all the ten franchises. They also have managed to pick up 20 wickets, the third most in this duration to keep the new batters in the middle continuously.

Only 18 sixes came from their powerplay bowling before the CSK vs RR face-off, while the opponents have nailed only 64 boundaries in this duration. In their last game against the Delhi Capitals (DC), the Royals gave away 78/2 in the powerplay, as the Royals looked a bit clueless with their bowling plans and field placements.

Also Read: ’ Matter Of Shame” – Mohammad Shami Stands In Support Of KL Rahul; Reiterates Sanjiv Goenka Berating Him In Public Sends Wrong Message

Going into the CSK vs RR clash, the hosts at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, need to improve their bowling to give their spinners a chance to make an impact in the game.

CSK vs RR Head-to-Head Records

Matches Played 28 Chennai Super Kings Won 15 Rajasthan Royals Won 13 No Result 00 First Played May 04, 2008 Last Played April 27, 2023

CSK vs RR Probable Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk.), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana/Simarjeet Singh

Impact Sub: Sameer Rizvi.

Rajasthan Royals probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk.), Riyan Parag, Rovman Powell, Donovan Ferreira/ Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan/ Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma.

Impact Sub: Yuzvendra Chahal.

Also Read: Questions Linger Over KL Rahul’s Association With LSG Going Forward After Being Chided By Owner Sanjiv Goenka- Reports

CSK vs RR Best Players Prediction

Best Batter Prediction: Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler has been in fabulous touch against the CSK side, nailing 346 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 144.8 with three fifties. He could make a huge impact in the CSK vs RR clash, as he has smashed 338 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 146.95.

Best Bowler Prediction: Yuzvendra Chahal

Just like Buttler, Chahal too loves bowling to the CSK batters The southpaw has claimed 18 scalps in 16 games with an economy of just seven. Even though he has struggled a little in the few games, the leg-spinner is the highest wicket-taker of the season so far with 14 scalps.

CSK vs RR Match Winner Prediction

Both teams are coming off a defeat in this game. Even though, Rajasthan Royals, who look more settled in their bowling, batting, and all the departments of the game, could be on top in the CSK vs RR fixture.