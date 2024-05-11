Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will host the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 61st game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The CSK vs RR encounter will take place on May 12, 2024, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The hosts are coming into this game on the back of their 35-run loss against the Gujarat Titans at a crucial juncture of the league. Even though they remained at the fourth position of the points table with six wins in 12 games at a net run rate (NRR) of +0.491, their chances to make it into the playoffs dropped significantly, before the CSK vs RR affair.

After a great bowling performance in the penultimate game of their journey, where they earned a 28-run victory over the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by restricting them to 139/9, the Chennai side looked awful in their bowling and fielding in Ahmedabad. The spinners didn’t bowl well, and they gave away 10-15 runs extra in the field, along with a few catch drops at the crucial point of the game.

For the Rajasthan Royals, it’s quite surprising to imagine that even after eight wins in their first nine games of the IPL 2024, they are yet to qualify officially for the playoffs. This is because of their successive losses towards the backend of the tournament.

Also Read: Jay Shah Confirms BCCI To Invite Applications For New Team India Head Coach; Says Rahul Dravid Can Re-Apply

After a heart-breaking defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by one run, the Royals fell short by 20 runs in their 222-run chase against the Delhi Capitals. The CSK vs RR clash will offer them an opportunity to write ‘Q’ beside their name, but if they slip in this clash, they may end up losing a golden chance of finishing among the top two teams of the league stage.

With eight wins in 11 games, the inaugural champions are at the second position in the points table with an NRR of +0.476, going into the CSK vs RR face-off.

CSK vs RR: Journey in IPL 2024 so far:

CSK:

1st Match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 6 wickets.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 6 wickets. 2nd Match: Beat Gujarat Titans by 63 runs.

Beat Gujarat Titans by 63 runs. 3rd Match: Lost to Delhi Capitals by 20 runs.

Lost to Delhi Capitals by 20 runs. 4th Match: Lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets.

Lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets. 5th Match: Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets.

Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets. 6th Match: Beat Mumbai Indians by 20 runs.

Beat Mumbai Indians by 20 runs. 7th Match: Lost to Lucknow Super Giants by 8 wickets.

Lost to Lucknow Super Giants by 8 wickets. 8th Match: Lost to Lucknow Super Giants by 6 wickets.

Lost to Lucknow Super Giants by 6 wickets. 9th Match: Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 78 runs.

Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 78 runs. 10th Match : Lost to Punjab Kings by 7 wickets.

: Lost to Punjab Kings by 7 wickets. 11th Match : Beat Punjab Kings by 28 runs.

: Beat Punjab Kings by 28 runs. 12th Mach: Lost to Gujarat Titans by 35 runs.

RR:

1st Match: Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 20 runs.

Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 20 runs. 2nd Match: Beat Delhi Capitals by 12 runs.

Beat Delhi Capitals by 12 runs. 3rd Match: Beat Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets.

Beat Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets. 4th Match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 6 wickets.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 6 wickets. 5th Match: Lost to Gujarat Titans by 3 wickets.

Lost to Gujarat Titans by 3 wickets. 6th Match: Beat Punjab Kings by 3 wickets.

Beat Punjab Kings by 3 wickets. 7th Match: Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 2 wickets.

Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 2 wickets. 8th Match: Beat Mumbai Indians by 9 wickets.

Beat Mumbai Indians by 9 wickets. 9th Match: Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 7 wickets.

Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 7 wickets. 10th Match : Lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 1 run.

: Lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 1 run. 11th Match: Lost to Delhi Capitals by 20 runs.

Also Read: “That Decision Lies With…” – Jay Shah Reveals Who Decided To Drop Shreyas Iyer And Ishan Kishan From BCCI Central Contracts

CSK vs RR Teams:

Chennai Super Kings

CSK Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk.), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana/Simarjeet Singh

CSK Impact Sub: Sameer Rizvi, Rachin Ravindra, Shaik Rasheed, Mukesh Choudhary, RS Hangargekar

Rajasthan Royals

RR Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk.), Riyan Parag, Rovman Powell, Donovan Ferreira/ Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan/ Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma.

RR Impact Sub: Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Tanush Kotian, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Dhruv Jurel.