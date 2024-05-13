Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have a huge upper hand of 3-1 margin over the Delhi Capitals in the DC vs LSG clashes. The last game between these two sides in this Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 was the only time when Delhi got the better of Lucknow by six wickets.

The hosts at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the DC vs LSG fixture have been really poor this season with their powerplay bowling performances. In 13 innings, they have the worst economy of 10.73, conceding 837 runs in almost 77 overs.

However, they have also picked up the joint second-most wickets in this time frame, with 23 scalps at a strike rate of 22.29, which is close to four overs for the first blood. Before the DC vs LSG encounter, Delhi have also given away the joint second-most sixes (36) in this period, while going for the most boundaries (105).

Lucknow Super Giants are better than them but still don’t have a decent record in this IPL’s first six overs. The Super Giants have the fourth-worst economy of 9.75 in 12 innings, giving away 702 runs in 72 overs. They have the third lowest wickets (19) in his period, as both these facts has helped them to put pressure on the opposition with the new ball.

They didn’t let the opposite side with free sixes, as only 24 over-boundaries have come in this duration, which is the third best of the IPL 2024, before the DC vs LSG clash. In the case of giving away boundaries too, they have done an average job, giving away only 86 boundaries, the third most of the period.

What the Lucknow Super Giants need to ensure is that they don’t leave the opponents running away with the game too much inside the first six overs. A victory in this DC vs LSG game will bring them back on track to the ‘Race to the Playoffs’.

DC vs LSG Head-to-Head Records

Matches Played 04 Delhi Capitals Won 01 Lucknow Super Giants Won 03 No Result 00 First Played April 07, 2022 Last Played April 12, 2024

DC vs LSG Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals Probable XI: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abhishek Porel, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (c & wk.), Tristian Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Gulbadin Naib, Mukhesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed.

Impact Sub: Rasikh Salam

Lucknow Super Giants Probable XI: KL Rahul (c & wk.), Quinton de Kock/Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, K Gowtham, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi Naveen ul Haq.

Impact Sub: Amit Mishra.

DC vs LSG Best Players Prediction

Best Batter Prediction: Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant, who missed DC’s last game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) with a slow over-rate fine, could be the key member of the DC vs LSG clash. Pant, who has already managed 413 runs in this IPL at a strike rate of 156.43 could come with an aggressive brand in their last game of the season.

Best Bowler Prediction: Naveen-ul-Haq

Naveen-ul-Haq could enjoy bowling in Delhi. The slow surfaces will help him to grip the ball, and fox the batters with variations. The Afghanistan bowler who has already picked up 10 wickets in IPL 2024, can look to add many more in this game.

DC vs LSG Match Winner Prediction

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) could come with all guns blazing in a vital encounter. They are expected to end the game on a high.