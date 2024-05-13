The last encounter at the Arun Jaitley Stadium was another high-scoring encounter where the hosts gained a 20-run win after putting on 221/8. Will they offer another high-scoring surface for the DC vs LSG encounter in this Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024?

Delhi have been the worst bowling team in the death overs (16-20) with an economy rate of 12.58 in 13 innings, while the Lucknow Super Giants have too haven’t ben good in this period with an economy of 11.27. Before the DC vs LSG encounter, the Capitals have picked up 31 wickets in this time frame, which is the second most of the IPL 2024’s death overs.

For the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), they have gabbed only 19 scalps in 11 innings, which is the second lowest of the IPL 2024 so far. Delhi have conceded 53 sixes in the last five overs of the IPL, which is 11 sixes more than the second-worst of the tournament. LSG have given away 35 over boundaries.

When it comes to their batting department, the Lucknow Super Giants have been terrible with the worst death-over strike rate of 159.88 in 12 innings, before the DC vs LSG fixture. Delhi on the other hand has a strike rate of 167.18, which is the second-worst strike rate of the edition. This tells how badly both teams need to improve in this section.

Delhi have lost 28 wickets in this period, which makes them lose the crucial momentum in the game. Lucknow have lost only 19 scalps but still goes at the blow average rate, which is quite surprising that the batters are not finding the timing, but aren’t letting others do the job.

DC have only 35 sixes in this period besides their name, while LSG sits at the bottom with 22 sixes, the worst of all the teams. If LSG doesn’t improve their death overs batting in the DC vs LSG clash, then they may get out of the track.

IPL 2024: DC vs LSG Weather Report and Pitch Report- Match 64

AccuWeather says that the evening temperature of the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi during the DC vs LSG will be 34°c, with the humidity level will be expected to be around 18%. That means there won’t be much dew during the game, which means the captain may look to bat first and put pressure on the scorecard of the opponents.

DC vs LSG Weather Forecast Temperature 34°c Weather Forecast Clear Dew Point 09°c Humidity Level 18%

DC vs LSG Pitch Report

The average first innings total in this ground during the IPL 2024 has been around 242, before the DC vs LSG clash. It was down to 175 in the previous season, while being around 155 in 2019.

With the score-card pressure, and not much dew, it generally becomes easy to defend a score in Delhi. The stats suggest that too. In 54 games, 28 times teams have made successful defends with a winning percentage of 51.9. On the flip of the coin, 25 times teams have made successful chases with a winning rate of 46.3%.

The leg-spinners have enjoyed bowling here with an economy of around 7.7, while the off-spinners have an economy of just over eight. The fast bowlers have been traveling around for a rate of around 8.6, while the medium pacers have gone at an economy rate of 9. The Chinaman has an economy of nearly 9.25.

Rishabh Pant is the top run-getter of the IPL at this ground before the DC vs LSG fixture with 945 runs in 29 innings at an average of 36.35 with a strike rate of nearly 160. Amit Mishra, who now plays for LSG has collected 39 scalps at an economy of 7.43 at this ground.