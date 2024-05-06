The 56th game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 between the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) is expected to be a thriller but a high-scoring encounter. If the surface remains true and hard, the DC vs RR clash will see a flurry of boundaries and over-boundaries. Delhi Capitals have to win, to keep their hope alive for the playoffs.

When it comes to the batting in the powerplay during the IPL 2024, Rajasthan Royals haven’t cracked the code with a team strike rate of only 139.17, the seventh best in this IPL 2024. One of the reasons behind it was the off-form of both their opener, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Jos Buttler at the start of the tournament.

Coming into this DC vs RR affair, the Royals have the least sixes (11) in the first six overs, and that sometimes becomes the issue behind their weak start. The onus gets on the middle order quite often.

Delhi Capitals have the third-best strike rate of 163.89 as a team during this six-over period going into the DC vs RR clash, and the reason behind their success is the inclusion of Jake Fraser-McGurk who has taken this tournament to another level.

Among those who have played at least 50 balls inside the first six overs, the Australia youngster has the highest strike rate of 256.68 among those with 195 runs in six innings during the powerplay with one fifty-plus score inside the time frame.

For the Royals, it’s Jaiswal who comes at number 13th position, with a strike rate of 154.84, notching up 192 runs in 10 innings. Another point behind this downfall for a few teams is why they slow down in the first powerplay even with two fielders outside the 30-yard circle.

Rajasthan Royals have lost the least wickets (14) in this duration, which also helps them to go big in the middle order, but that can backfire at any stage of the IPL 2024. On the flip of the coin, the Delhi side lost the third most wickets (21) in this period, which brought trouble in the middle half of the innings, but because they had a good platform, they could settle down a little.

IPL 2024: DC vs RR Live Steaming, Where to Watch IPL Live in India? Match 56

When will the DC vs RR IPL 2024 Match 56 begin?

The 56th encounter of the IPL 2024 between the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi at 7:30 pm IST on May 07, 2024.

Where to watch the DC vs RR IPL 2024 match on TV?

The Disney Star earned the TV rights for the IPL in five years for a whooping price of INR 23,575 crore and will telecast the DC vs RR game live on the Star Sports TV Channels.

Where to watch the DC vs RR IPL match online in India?

When it comes to the digital rights of the IPL, Viacom18 signed the deal for a hue INR 23,578 crore price to show the DC vs RR match online on the Jio Cinema App and the website for free in India.

