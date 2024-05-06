Delhi Capitals (DC) will host the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 56th game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The DC vs RR clash will take place on May 07, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in Delhi.

The Delhi Capitals were going through a successful last seven to 10 days when they got the better of Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) on successive occasions.

However, their defeat in the hands of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by seven wickets dropped them down to number six with five wins in 11 games at a net run rate (NRR) of -0.442, going into the DC vs RR encounter.

The runners-up from the 2020 season didn’t begin the 17th season of the tournament on a positive note, as they lost four of their first five games. But the win against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by six wickets, and then a victory against the Gujarat Titans (GT) with the same margin kept them alive in this IPL 2024.

It’s totally a different story for Rajasthan Royals, who after such a long time, has come down to the second spot with eight wins in 10 games. Their last defeat hurt them and denied them a chance of being the first team to qualify for the playoffs in this season. Even though this DC vs RR affair will again offer them the opportunity.

Rajasthan began the season with four victories, before they tasted their first failure to the Titans, when they were unable to defend 197 runs. Another four wins in a row, one of which was a simple nine-wicket victory over the Mumbai Indians promoted them to the top position before KKR’s huge 98-run victory over LSG pushed them to the top.

RR’s one-run loss to the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) where they couldn’t score 26 runs in the last 18 balls gave them a big punch going into the DC vs RR face-off.

DC vs RR: Journey in IPL 2024 so far:

RR:

1st Match: Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 20 runs.

Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 20 runs. 2nd Match: Beat Delhi Capitals by 12 runs.

Beat Delhi Capitals by 12 runs. 3rd Match: Beat Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets.

Beat Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets. 4th Match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 6 wickets.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 6 wickets. 5th Match: Lost to Gujarat Titans by 3 wickets.

Lost to Gujarat Titans by 3 wickets. 6th Match: Beat Punjab Kings by 3 wickets.

Beat Punjab Kings by 3 wickets. 7th Match: Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 2 wickets.

Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 2 wickets. 8th Match: Beat Mumbai Indians by 9 wickets.

Beat Mumbai Indians by 9 wickets. 9th Match: Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 7 wickets.

Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 7 wickets. 10th Match: Lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 1-run.

DC:

1st Match: Lost to Punjab Kings by 4 wickets.

Lost to Punjab Kings by 4 wickets. 2nd Match: Lost to Rajasthan Royals by 12 runs.

Lost to Rajasthan Royals by 12 runs. 3rd Match: Beat Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs.

Beat Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs. 4th Match: Lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 106 runs.

Lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 106 runs. 5th Match: Lost to Mumbai Indians by 29 runs.

Lost to Mumbai Indians by 29 runs. 6th Match: Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 6 wickets.

Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 6 wickets. 7th Match: Beat Gujarat Titans by 6 wickets.

Beat Gujarat Titans by 6 wickets. 8th Match: Lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 67 runs.

Lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 67 runs. 9th Match: Beat Gujarat Titans by 4 runs.

Beat Gujarat Titans by 4 runs. 10th Match: Beat Mumbai Indians by 10 runs.

Beat Mumbai Indians by 10 runs. 11th Match: Lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets.

DC vs RR Team:

Delhi Capitals:

DC Probable XI: Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abhishek Porel, Shai Hope/Gulbadin Naib, Rishabh Pant (c & wk.), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Khaleel Ahmed, Lizaad Williams/Ishant Sharma.

DC Impact Sub: Mukhesh Kumar, Praveen Dubey, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, David Warner.

Rajasthan Royals:

RR Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk.), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma.

RR Impact Sub: Yuzvendra Chahal, Kohler-Cadmore, Shubham Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Tanush Kotian.