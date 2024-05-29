Even though the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) made a great comeback in the second half of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, the struggle for their all-rounder Glenn Maxwell continued throughout the two months.

One of Australia’s experienced players looked totally out of touch as he looks to get prepared for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, set to be co-hosted by the West Indies and the United States of America (USA).

Even in a knockout game, the Eliminator, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, against the Rajasthan Royals, Glenn Maxwell, coming at a struggling team score of 97/3 in the 13th over, looked to whack Ravichandran Ashwin in the very first ball and was caught on a golden duck.

‘The IPL form is irrelevant’ – Usman Khawaja on Glenn Maxwell’s form

The Victorian batter was dropped following several low scores, before making a comeback in the last few games of the tournament as the number three batter of the team, Will Jacks returned home for the national duties.

Glenn Maxwell finished the IPL 2024 season, with only 52 runs in 10 games at an average of only 5.77 and a strike rate of 120.93, with only six boundaries and two sixes in the whole competition.

However, his national team-mate, Usman Khawaja believes that this horrible season of the 20-over league won’t affect the campaign of the all-rounder, going into the T20 World Cup. He also goes one step ahead to say that these IPL forms don’t really matter.

‘The IPL form is absolutely irrelevant. Maxy’s (Glenn Maxwell’s) proven himself time and time again. Any player who’s performed over a long period of time understands that you can’t perform well every time you go out there,” The Australia opener, Usman Khawaja told the West Australian.

The left-hand batter also feels that Glenn Maxwell should not change the way he has been playing this format for a long time. The format is about taking a few risks, if one bats in the middle order.

‘You take a few risks, particularly if you bat in the middle order, and T20 cricket’s not easy. But (for this T20 World Cup tournament) if he gets one good innings, he’s away. It doesn’t matter what’s happened in the past. He’s not going to change his game and nor should he. Just keep going. He’ll find it,” The veteran responded.

Maxwell wasn’t part of the Australia team, that faced the Namibia side during their first warm-up fixture in Trinidad. His form going into the tournament will be so vital, to score those quickfire runs with powerful shots.

As the tournament progress, the pitches would become little tired and slow, and that’s when his role with the off-spin bowling to shoulder their leg-spinner Adam Zampa will be really vital.

In 106 T20I, Glenn Maxwell has smashed 2468 runs at an average of over 30, and a strike rate of 155.51, with 10 fifties and five centuries, which is quite a phenomenal record to have. Even he showed during the 2023 ODI World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium, that he could change the flow of the game even with a single leg.

Australia will begin their T20 World Cup journey against Oman on June 05, at the Kensington Oval, in Bridgetown in Barbados.