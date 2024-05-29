With just around three days to go before the beginning of the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, to be co-hosted by the West Indies and the United States of America (USA), the warm-up games for the mega-event have already begun.

The United States is going to host their first global cricketing event that carries so much magnitude around the globe. But the entertainment has been affected thanks to the pro-Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (Pro-ISIS) group, who have alleged a terror attack threat.

T20 World Cup 2024 is being overshadowed by pro-ISIS terror threats.

They have posted a graphic that features the host venue Eisenhower Stadium, with an ominous message, as the senior law enforcement official who is familiar with the investigation has expressed on Tuesday (May 29).

The stadium has been transformed into a 34 thousand-seating facility place with a grandstand reaching around 75 feet high and it is ready to host eight matches for the T20 World Cup 2024, as India will feature in three of those.

The marquee game of the tournament, the clash between the two arch-rivals, India and Pakistan is also scheduled to take place at this stadium on June 09. However, the terror threats have made huge concerns over those games.

The image showed the ground, which is about 25 miles east of New York City with the text indicating the message — “you wait for matches and we wait for you” as it mentioned the June 09 date.

Even though actions have already been taken, the law official expressed that there is no such evidence that the group is targeting this T20 World Cup 2024 event or any specific game on the mentioned date.

The law enforcement official also asserted that the intelligence assessment is that ISIS only hopes for the violence, and look to do anything to spread out their propaganda. This terror group is famous for putting chaos to fuel their efforts around the world.

“The worst threats are the ones you don’t see coming,” the former Homeland security Advisor Michael Balboni expressed to the reporters. He too believes that these terror attacks are only made to put chaos to earn followers for the act.

The Nassau County police has declined any comment on the matter, as the officials are expected to hold a security briefing for safety procedures for the T20 World Cup 2024.

A huge crowd is expected at the Nassau Cricket Stadium for the India-Pakistan game, as billions of fans and players are expected to glue up for the contest across the world. The India team has already reached New York with only a few players are yet to reach there.

Visuals also shows that they have started their practice session, before playing their only warm-up game against Bangladesh, before the start of the T20 World Cup 2024, on June 01.

India will begin their main event campaign on June 05, against Ireland, before taking on Pakistan on June 09. Three days later on June 12, they will face the co-host United States of America, as all of their first three games of the T20 World Cup 2024, will happen at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.