Glenn Maxwell, dubbed as the ‘Big Show’ in the Indian Premier League, turned out to be a dud in the IPL 2024 for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He played 10 matches in the IPL 2024 and scored only 52 runs out of which 28 came in a single innings.

Maxwell had an extremely poor IPL 2024 as he also took a mental health break after playing the first few matches and failing to score in them. He had started the tournament with a golden duck against CSK in Chennai and ended the tournament with a duck as well. In all, Maxwell scored 4 ducks in the 10 matches he played for RCB this season.

In the recent IPL 2024 Eliminator, Maxwell was outwitted by veteran bowler Ravichandran Ashwin in his game-changing over against RCB. After dismissing Cameron Green for 27 from 21 balls, Ashwin handed Maxwell a golden duck in the IPL 2024 Eliminator in the world’s largest cricket stadium.

With the golden duck, Maxwell equaled Karthik’s dubious IPL record. Maxwell and Karthik have each recorded 18 ducks in the lucrative league. Karthik and Maxwell are followed by Indian captain Rohit Sharma, who has 17 ducks in the IPL. Piyush Chawla, Mandeep Singh, and Sunil Narine have failed to open their individual accounts 15 times.

Kevin Pietersen and Irfan Pathan slam Glenn Maxwell for his poor outing

Australia’s Maxwell was also called out for his cheap dismissal by former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan. Pathan took to Twitter, formerly known as X, to dispute Maxwell’s shot selection during RCB’s IPL 2024 playoff match against RR.

“What was Maxwell doing?,” Pathan mentioned in his post.

What was maxwell doing? — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 22, 2024

Not only Pathan, but former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen was also left astonished with the way Maxwell played.

“What on earth was that from Glenn Maxwell?,. This is a huge game, you need your biggest players to perform, you need to give yourself a chance. That from Glenn Maxwell isn’t good enough,” Pietersen said on air.

Speaking of the contest, Ashwin dismissed Green and Maxwell in the 12th over as RCB scored 172-8 in 20 overs. Spin wizard Ashwin took two wickets and conceded 19 runs in four overs. Avesh Khan took three wickets and allowed 44 runs in his key performance.

RR then chased down the target with ease with Yashasvi Jaiswal (45) and Riyan Parag being the main scorers. RR won the game by 4 wickets and will now face SRH in the Qualifier 2 on Friday in Chennai.

