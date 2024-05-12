Gujarat Titans (GT) will host the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 63rd game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The GT vs KKR encounter will take place on May 13, 2024, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The hosts ended their three-match losing streak against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) with a 35-run victory. The inconsistent journey this season has kept them at eight with five wins in 12 games at a net run rate (NRR) of -1.063.

Gujarat showed excellent batting performance at the top order, with a 210-run opening partnership as both the opener Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan celebrated their respective centuries. Coming into the GT vs KKR clash, Mohit Sharma was excellent with the ball, using his variations especially the slower balls to fox the batters with ease.

Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, have already become the first team to get qualified for the IPL 2024. In a rain-affected 16-over contest, the Knight Riders earned an 18-run victory over the Mumbai Indians (MI) in a 158-run defense. They find themselves at the top of the ladder at the moment with nine wins in 12 games at a net run rate of +1.428.

The 17th season of the tournament have been quite impressive for the KKR side. Before the GT vs KKR face-off, a few Kolkata Knight Riders players have performed over their weight in various departments. Sunil Narine with the bat, Vaibhav Arora, and especially Harshit Rana with the ball have raised their hand in vital moments of the game.

In the GT vs KKR fixture, the Gujarat Titans will give them all to keep their outside chance of making it into the playoffs intact, while the Kolkata Knight Riders will give them all to make sure they end up among the first two positions to provide them a couple of chances of making their way into the final of the IPL 2024.

GT vs KKR: Journey in IPL 2024 so far:

GT:

1st Match: Beat Mumbai Indians by 6 runs.

Beat Mumbai Indians by 6 runs. 2nd Match: Lost to Chennai Super Kings by 63 runs.

Lost to Chennai Super Kings by 63 runs. 3rd Match: Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets.

Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets. 4th Match: Lost to Punjab Kings by 3 wickets.

Lost to Punjab Kings by 3 wickets. 5th Match: Lost to Lucknow Super Giants by 33 runs.

Lost to Lucknow Super Giants by 33 runs. 6th Match: Beat Rajasthan Royals by 3 wickets.

Beat Rajasthan Royals by 3 wickets. 7th Match: Lost to Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets.

Lost to Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets. 8th Match: Beat by Punjab Kings by 3 wickets.

Beat by Punjab Kings by 3 wickets. 9th Match: Lost to Delhi Capitals by 4 runs.

Lost to Delhi Capitals by 4 runs. 10th Match: Lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 9 wickets.

Lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 9 wickets. 11th Match: Lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 4 wickets.

Lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 4 wickets. 12th Match: Beat Chennai Super Kings by 35 runs.

KKR:

1st Match: Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 4 runs.

Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 4 runs. 2nd Match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 7 wickets.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 7 wickets. 3rd Match: Beat Delhi Capitals by 106 runs.

Beat Delhi Capitals by 106 runs. 4th Match: Lost to Chennai Super Kings by 7 wickets.

Lost to Chennai Super Kings by 7 wickets. 5th Match: Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 8 wickets.

Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 8 wickets. 6th Match: Lost to Rajasthan Royals by 2 wickets.

Lost to Rajasthan Royals by 2 wickets. 7th Match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 1 run.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 1 run. 8th Match: Lost to Punjab Kings by 8 wickets.

Lost to Punjab Kings by 8 wickets. 9th Match: Beat Delhi Capitals by 7 wickets.

Beat Delhi Capitals by 7 wickets. 10th Match: Beat Mumbai Indians by 24 runs.

Beat Mumbai Indians by 24 runs. 11th Match: Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 98 runs.

Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 98 runs. 12th Match: Beat Mumbai Indians by 18 runs (D/L)

GT vs KKR Teams:

Gujarat Titans

GT Probable XI: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Shahrukh Khan, Matthew Wade (wk.), Raul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Kartik Tyagi.

GT Impact Sub: Sandeep Warrier, Sharath BR, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, Abhinav Manohar.

Kolkata Knight Riders

KKR Probable XI: Phil Salt (wk.), Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana.

KKR Impact Sub: Vaibhav Arora, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Anukul Roy, Suyash Sharma.