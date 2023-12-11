sportzwiki logo
Cricket News

SA vs IND: They Are Now Expecting Him To Be Another Yuvraj Singh – Sunil Gavaskar Backs Rinku Singh To Do Well As A Finisher

Avinash T
Avinash T
calander icon

Dec 11, 2023 at 4:01 PM

SA vs IND: They Are Now Expecting Him To Be Another Yuvraj Singh &#8211; Sunil Gavaskar Backs Rinku Singh To Do Well As A Finisher

Legendary Indian batter Sunil Gavaskar praised young Indian finisher Rinku Singh for his remarkable batting skills and compared him to Yuvraj Singh, who has done an exceptional job for the Indian team in the white-ball format of the game, finishing games for the team.

Rinku Singh has made an incredible start to his international career after excelling in domestic cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The left-handed youngster has become an overnight sensation for Team India, owing to his remarkable start in international cricket’s shortest format. The southpaw has scored 180 runs in 10 T20I games, with a strike rate of 187.50 and an average of 60.

Speaking on Star Sports, Sunil Gavaskar feels that Rinku Singh has the belief to perform for the team at the highest level and emphasized his success over the last two to three years in domestic cricket and IPL.

The legendary Indian batter believes Rinku Singh has the talent to be a finisher for the Indian team, similar to Yuvraj Singh for the Indian team.

“Talent – it’s not given to everybody. You can love the game. You can play all day, but sometimes you know you might not quite have the talent, but he has the belief that he could do it, and that’s what he’s done over the last 2-to 3 years.

“Again here in the IPL, he was in and out of a lot of teams when he finally got the opportunity, and the way he grabbed it (was amazing),” Sunil Gavaskar said.

Sunil Gavaskar
Sunil Gavaskar Credits: Twitter

“And now he’s part of an India team. And now there’s so much, so many high expectations of them. They are now expecting him to be another Yuvraj Singh. Rinku Singh – Yuvraj Singh.

“So, if you can do even a fraction of what Yuvraj did for Indian cricket, then he will have done wonderfully well,” Sunil Gavaskar added.

Since his T20 debut for the country, Rinku Singh has been an important member of the team’s lower-middle order where he produced a couple of brilliant knocks under pressure to lead the Men in Blue to victory against quality opponents.

Yuvraj Singh was one of India’s most talented white-ball batsmen. The left-handed all-rounder was also named Player of the Tournament during India’s historic 2011 ODI World Cup run, and he was instrumental in India’s victory in the first T20 World Cup in 2007.

Tagged:

India National Cricket Team

Rinku Singh

SA vs IND 2023

South Africa National Cricket Team

Sunil Gavaskar

