Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) faced their seventh defeat in 13 games under the leadership of KL Rahul, in the 17th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). They failed to chase 209 runs against the Delhi Capitals (DC) and fell short by 19 runs.

Lucknow were terrible at the beginning of the high-scoring chase at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. They lost four wickets inside the powerplay, as captain KL Rahul, who was under tremendous pressure could manage only five runs in three balls.

The Super Giants find themselves in the seventh position in the points table with a net run rate (NRR) of -0.787. Even a victory in their last league game may not be enough for them to make their third consecutive entry in the IPL history.

‘You need to make positive decisions’ – Mohammad Kaif criticized KL Rahul’s leadership skill

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif has attacked the captaincy skill of KL Rahul, who took a few crazy decisions in the middle. It was notable that against the Capitals, the opener decided not to keep the wickets, and rather take the field in helping the bowlers.

Discussing on the game, Kaif criticized KL Rahul’s decision, especially looking to bowl first on a ground, where the teams have won all the five games defending a total.

‘Take the video analyst’s computer and put it away. They didn’t go with any numbers. 200 has not been chased here at all. I am telling you this year’s numbers. In all four matches, the team batting first has won. You won the toss and said you would field first,,’ Mohmmad Kaif reflected on Star Sports at the end of the game.

In spite of Nicholas Pooran’s 61-run knock in 27 balls, the Lucknow Super Giants could have easily bundled out inside the 16 overs for 150-odd runs. But it was Arshad Khan who kept the hope for a little more time for his unbeaten 58-runs in 33 balls with the help of three boundaries and five over boundaries.

‘If you leave aside Arshad Khan’s knock, it was a very bad defeat. Arshad saved your pride a little. I believe it was a horrible decision not to bat first here. KL Rahul disappointed a lot as a captain. You said you would play positive but you need to make positive decisions as well,,’ The former India batter expressed.

In all the five games at this ground team batting second have fell short in the 200+ run chases.

‘There’ll be question mark on the bowling’ – Mohammad Kaif

The 43-year-old has also questioned the bowling performances of the Lucknow Super Giants. They did a brilliant job by sending back dangerous Jack Fraser-McGurk on the second legal ball of the game, with KL Rahul setting a fabulous field placement.

‘You checked the pitch and felt that it had moisture. There was no moisture – 200 is scored here.’ The veteran remarked during the same discussion. ‘The biggest mistake was the decision at the toss. After that, you allowed them to score 200 even after dismissing Jake Fraser-McGurk. So, there will be a question mark on the bowling as well’

Lucknow had a great chance of keeping them ahead of the other teams for the playoffs race. Two wins in their last couple of games would have taken them to the top four with no net run rate equation. Now, with a damaged net run rate, they are almost out of the competition.

‘Delhi will not gain anything from this. They got two points but their net run rate has not improved much. Lucknow had everything to gain from this match.’ Kaif reflected. ‘They had to lose or gain. If they had won, they could have reached 16 points. I believe it was an absolute flop show from Lucknow.’

KL Rahul will lead Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) one last time in the league stage of the IPL 2024 against the hosts Mumbai Indians on May 17, at the Wankhede Stadium.