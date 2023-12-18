sportzwiki logo
  IPL 2024: I Don't They Will Be Looking At That… – Sanjay Manjrekar Feels Chennai Super Kings Might Not Go For Rachin Ravindra At The IPL 2024 Auction

Cricket News

IPL 2024: I Don’t They Will Be Looking At That… – Sanjay Manjrekar Feels Chennai Super Kings Might Not Go For Rachin Ravindra At The IPL 2024 Auction

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Dec 18, 2023 at 10:50 AM

IPL 2024: I Don&#8217;t They Will Be Looking At That&#8230; &#8211; Sanjay Manjrekar Feels Chennai Super Kings Might Not Go For Rachin Ravindra At The IPL 2024 Auction

Former India cricketer Sanjar Manjrekar feels that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will not pursue young New Zealand all-round sensation Rachin Ravindra in the IPL 2024 Auction. The southpaw has set a starting price of INR 50 lakh, anticipating a bidding war and breaking the bank in the auction, given his brilliant performances in the ODI World Cup 2023.

The 24-year-old has received plaudits from cricket icons and pundits for his exceptional performance in the ODI World Cup 2023. Despite being in the starting stage of his International career, the youngster has already left an impression on everyone with his ability to play effectively for the team, maintain composure under pressure, and be useful with the ball in a variety of circumstances.

Speaking on Star Sports, Sanjay Manjrekar believes that the Chennai Super Kings will be hesitant to change their opening combination and believes that batting in the middle order will be difficult for Rachin Ravindra, who usually bats at the top of the order and added that he cannot make an impact for the team batting at No.4 or 5 position.

“As a reserve batter, if it doesn’t cost too much after seeing how the auction goes. But I don’t see Mahendra Singh Dhoni changing his opening combination because they got virtually 80 per cent of their runs from there,” Sanjay Manjrekar said.

Sanjay Manjrekar
Sanjay Manjrekar Credits: Twitter

“Batting in the middle order in the IPL will be tough for a guy like Rachin. He had to be in the top three and top two. If you ask me, to make the kind of impact at number four and five in the IPL for somebody like him will be tough.

“I don’t think they will be looking at that. They’ve got their foreign players,” Sanjay Manjrekar added.

Chennai Super Kings can decide to place a high price for all-rounder Rachin Ravindra or fast bowler Gerald Coetzee from South Africa, seasoned Australian stars Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc, and a few rising talents in domestic cricket, who can make an impact for the team in the next edition of the Indian Premier League.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Can Open With Rachin Ravindra And Virat Kohli – Sanjay Manjrekar

Sanjay Manjrekar believes that Royal Challengers Bangalore can target Rachin Ravindra in the forthcoming auction if their skipper Faf du Plessis can bat at number three, with Virat Kohli and New Zealand opener opening the batting for their team in the IPL 2024.

Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli
Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli Credits: Twitter

“RCB. If they decide Faf du Plessis can bat at number three, then they have Rachin Ravindra and Virat Kohli. That’s something they could do,” Sanjay Manjrekar added

Royal Challengers Bangalore have retained the likes of Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis, and Dinesh Karthik ahead of the auction.

The Bangalore-based franchise intends to make significant changes to its bowling attack, with Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, and Wanindu Hasaranga being released from the squad.

Tagged:

Chennai Super Kings

IPL 2024

Rachin Ravindra

Royal Challengers Bangalore

