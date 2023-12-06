IPL 2024: I Regret A Little Bit – Harry Brook Opens Up On His Controversial Remarks Against Indian Fans During The IPL 2023

England batter Harry Brook has stated that he is avoiding social media apps on his phone to avoid negativity and focus on improving as a cricketer. After bursting into International cricket in 2022, the 24-year-old caught the world by storm, making an impact on the team in all three formats of the game.

Harry Brook has been a sensational performer for England in all three formats since he made his debut against the West Indies in 2022. The 24-year-old is already touted to be the next big thing in the world of cricket and has been impressive for England in his short cricketing career so far and was brought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 13.25 crore ahead of the IPL 2023.

Harry Brook stated after his IPL hundred against Kolkata Knight Riders that he was putting pressure on himself by constantly checking social media for comments on his performances. Brook stated that at the start of the IPL, some were calling him “rubbish,” and that he was able to “shut them up” with his IPL hundred, and the youngster received severe backlash for his comments.

Speaking to the media, Harry Brook revealed that he had regretted his comments after the Kolkata Knight Riders game.

“I was an idiot and I said that stupid thing in an interview which I regret a little bit,” Harry Brook said.

“In India, you end up sitting in your hotel room, not much to do so I find myself just scrolling Instagram or Twitter or whatever and come across stuff you just don’t want to see. I thought it was the right idea to get off it. I’ve obviously still got Instagram and Twitter but thankfully I’ve got someone running it for me,” Harry Brook added.

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) paid a hefty 13.25 crore for England’s batsman Harry Brook at the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. The 24-year-old had scored 190 runs at an average of 21.11 and a strike rate of 123.38. The England batter has entered his name in the 2 crore bracket for the IPL 2024 auction after being released by SRH.

I Haven’t Really Seen Any Negativity, I Think That’s Helped My Game – Harry Brook

Harry Brook revealed that he needed a break following the World Cup campaign in India and that he has delegated social media management to his agency. Brook played well in the Ashes 2023, but he was unable to live up to expectations at the ODI World Cup in India, as he scored only 169 runs in six matches, including one fifty, after being called up late into the squad for Jason Roy.

“I’ve been off social media for a while now, anything I stumble across, I delete it from the phone. I haven’t really seen any negativity, I think that’s helped my game, helped my mental health and everything to be off social media and seeing all the negativity that brings,” Harry Brook further added.

The 24-year-old has limited success in the Indian Premier League. There was also speculation about whether Brook was influenced by the hefty price tag.

However, the England star produced a 55-ball century for SunRisers Hyderabad at Eden Gardens to announce his arrival in the IPL, but his form quickly dipped in the shorter version of the game.