IPL 2024: I Regret A Little Bit – Harry Brook Opens Up On His Controversial Remarks Against Indian Fans During The IPL 2023

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

All

Cricket News

IPL 2024: I Regret A Little Bit – Harry Brook Opens Up On His Controversial Remarks Against Indian Fans During The IPL 2023

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Dec 6, 2023 at 3:08 PM

IPL 2024: I Regret A Little Bit &#8211; Harry Brook Opens Up On His Controversial Remarks Against Indian Fans During The IPL 2023

England batter Harry Brook has stated that he is avoiding social media apps on his phone to avoid negativity and focus on improving as a cricketer. After bursting into International cricket in 2022, the 24-year-old caught the world by storm, making an impact on the team in all three formats of the game.

Harry Brook has been a sensational performer for England in all three formats since he made his debut against the West Indies in 2022. The 24-year-old is already touted to be the next big thing in the world of cricket and has been impressive for England in his short cricketing career so far and was brought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 13.25 crore ahead of the IPL 2023.

Harry Brook stated after his IPL hundred against Kolkata Knight Riders that he was putting pressure on himself by constantly checking social media for comments on his performances. Brook stated that at the start of the IPL, some were calling him “rubbish,” and that he was able to “shut them up” with his IPL hundred, and the youngster received severe backlash for his comments.

Speaking to the media, Harry Brook revealed that he had regretted his comments after the Kolkata Knight Riders game.

“I was an idiot and I said that stupid thing in an interview which I regret a little bit,” Harry Brook said.

Harry Brook
Harry Brook Credits: Twitter

“In India, you end up sitting in your hotel room, not much to do so I find myself just scrolling Instagram or Twitter or whatever and come across stuff you just don’t want to see. I thought it was the right idea to get off it. I’ve obviously still got Instagram and Twitter but thankfully I’ve got someone running it for me,” Harry Brook added.

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) paid a hefty 13.25 crore for England’s batsman Harry Brook at the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. The 24-year-old had scored 190 runs at an average of 21.11 and a strike rate of 123.38. The England batter has entered his name in the 2 crore bracket for the IPL 2024 auction after being released by SRH.

I Haven’t Really Seen Any Negativity, I Think That’s Helped My Game – Harry Brook

Harry Brook revealed that he needed a break following the World Cup campaign in India and that he has delegated social media management to his agency. Brook played well in the Ashes 2023, but he was unable to live up to expectations at the ODI World Cup in India, as he scored only 169 runs in six matches, including one fifty, after being called up late into the squad for Jason Roy.

Harry Brook
Harry Brook Credits: Twitter

“I’ve been off social media for a while now, anything I stumble across, I delete it from the phone. I haven’t really seen any negativity, I think that’s helped my game, helped my mental health and everything to be off social media and seeing all the negativity that brings,” Harry Brook further added.

The 24-year-old has limited success in the Indian Premier League. There was also speculation about whether Brook was influenced by the hefty price tag.

However, the England star produced a 55-ball century for SunRisers Hyderabad at Eden Gardens to announce his arrival in the IPL, but his form quickly dipped in the shorter version of the game.

Tagged:

Harry Brook

IPL 2024

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Related Article
IPL 2024: I Regret A Little Bit &#8211; Harry Brook Opens Up On His Controversial Remarks Against Indian Fans During The IPL 2023
IPL 2024: I Regret A Little Bit – Harry Brook Opens Up On His Controversial Remarks Against Indian Fans During The IPL 2023

Dec 6, 2023, 3:08 PM

IPL 2023: One Of The Best I’ve Seen In The Recent Past &#8211; Sachin Tendulkar Hails Heinrich Klaasen For His Breathtaking Century
IPL 2023: One Of The Best I’ve Seen In The Recent Past – Sachin Tendulkar Hails Heinrich Klaasen For His Breathtaking Century

May 19, 2023, 10:15 AM

IPL 2023: They Hit Prerak Mankad On The Head While He Was Fielding &#8211; Jonty Rhodes Drops Bombshell On SRH Crowd
IPL 2023: They Hit Prerak Mankad On The Head While He Was Fielding – Jonty Rhodes Drops Bombshell On SRH Crowd

May 14, 2023, 11:04 AM

IPL 2023: Social Media Is Not For Watching Anything&#8230; &#8211; Virender Sehwag Slams Harry Brook For Telling Indian Fans To &#8220;Shut Up&#8221;
IPL 2023: Social Media Is Not For Watching Anything… – Virender Sehwag Slams Harry Brook For Telling Indian Fans To “Shut Up”

May 8, 2023, 4:34 PM

IPL 2023: I Should Have Finished The Game &#8211; Hemang Badani Reveals An Interesting Conversation He Had With Abdul Samad After The KKR Game
IPL 2023: I Should Have Finished The Game – Hemang Badani Reveals An Interesting Conversation He Had With Abdul Samad After The KKR Game

May 8, 2023, 3:57 PM

IPL 2023: We All Know That&#8217;s What IPL Gives You &#8211; Sanju Samson On His Side&#8217;s Fifth Loss In Last Six Games
IPL 2023: We All Know That’s What IPL Gives You – Sanju Samson On His Side’s Fifth Loss In Last Six Games

May 8, 2023, 12:33 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy