IPL 2024: I Think This Is A Poor Choice, Nothing Against Cameron Green’s Talent – Brad Hogg Shares His Opinion On Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Trade Deal

Former Australian bowler Brad Hogg offered his thoughts on the trade of Cameron Green’s trade by Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of the IPL auction 2024 and voiced his displeasure with RCB’s choice, stating that they should have made good bowlers their priority for the cash-rich league.

The Mumbai Indians (MI) had to give up Cameron Green in addition to Hardik Pandya’s amazing deal, which was made possible for an extremely high price. The Australian all-rounder was purchased by MI for an impressive 17.50 crores but was traded to a Bangalore-based franchise to get back their star all-rounder from Gujarat Titans.

Speaking in a video on his Instagram handle, Brad Hogg expressed their doubts about Royal Challengers Bangalore’s tactics for acquiring Cameron Green for their squad due to their extensive batting lineup and believes that they need more funds to get strong bowlers in the upcoming IPL auction.

“Is he worth it? RCB, I am looking at their line-up. I think this is a poor choice, Nothing against Green’s talent. He was good for the Mumbai Indians last year. But if you look at RCB’s list, they spend big on their batting line-up. They don’t have enough cash there to spend on enough quality bowlers. If you want to win the IPL, you need quality bowlers to defend totals and set the games up,” Brad Hogg Said on his Instagram Handle.

Cameron Green’s move to RCB primarily freed up funds for Mumbai Indians to re-sign India all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Green joined the Mumbai-based franchise last season for INR 17.50 crore and played 16 matches in IPL 2023, scoring 452 runs at an average of 50.22, while striking at 160.28.

Cameron Green has always possessed enormous potential to be a fearsome player with the bat and the ball. His physical strength against the pacers was a plus, and his tall height would have come in very helpful on Wankhede’s bounce-back wickets.

There isn’t a reliable middle-order batter for Royal Challengers Bangalore to steady the innings in the event that the openers falter. The young Australian can fill this need by playing both middle-order anchor and all-rounder, giving RCB a sixth bowling option and enabling him to complete two tasks with one effort.

Cameron Green is a talented young man who has showcased his skills on the international stage in all three formats of the game. Before the IPL 2024 auction, RCB had 20 players under contract, including two transfers in Cameron Green and Mayank Dagar.