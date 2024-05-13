Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian squad in the forthcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024. The event will take place in the United States and the West Indies from June 1 to June 29. This is the first time that the United States will both host and compete in the tournament.

India has been placed in Group A at the T20 World Cup 2024 along with Pakistan, Canada, Ireland, and co-hosts USA. India will open their account in the T20 World Cup against Ireland on June 5 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. Their big-ticket match against Pakistan will be played on June 9 at the same venue.

Rohit Sharma is a true white-ball legend who has also dominated in Test cricket. Rohit Sharma has 3974 runs in 151 T20Is, averaging 31.79 and striking at 139.97. His greatest score is 121*, and he has the most centuries in the format, with five and 29 fifties. Rohit Sharma has also scored 190 fours and 60 sixes in this format.

However, if a story from Dainik Jagran is to be believed, the T20 World Cup could be Rohit Sharma’s final few appearances in the T20I format for India, as he is expected to retire from the format once the ICC event in the United States and the West Indies concludes, regardless of whether India wins or not.

At 37, Rohit’s finest days in T20Is are more behind him than ahead of him. He has played in three T20Is since November 2022, scoring two ducks and a century.

BCCI top brass pressured Rohit Sharma and Ajit Agarkar to include Hardik Pandya in T20 World Cup squad

The connection between Rohit and Hardik at the Mumbai Indians is not entirely smooth. The decision to remove Rohit from captaincy and replace him with Hardik was fraught with risk. Hardik’s return to MI in October last year, after leading the Gujarat Titans to successive finals, was paid for entirely in cash.

The actual surprise came on December 15, when the five-time champions revealed Pandya’s selection as captain, abruptly ending Rohit’s 10-year reign. This has reportedly strained the friendship between Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya.

Therefore, the explosive claim made by Dainik Jagran that BCCI top brass pressured the selectors to pick Hardik Pandya in India’s T20 World Cup squad has made waves on social media.

The report alleged that when India’s 15-member T20 World Cup roster was being selected, neither Rohit nor Ajit Agarkar, nor the BCCI selection panel, wanted Hardik to be included. However, they had to give in to the ‘pressure’.

There was no mention of what the pressure was or who was causing it. However, this ‘pressure’ derives from the assumption that the BCCI’s higher management regards Hardik as India’s future captain, at least in Twenty20 Internationals.

Also Read: “Rohit Sharma Can Play Till He Is 50″ – Yograj Singh

